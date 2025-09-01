Solana to Get Its Biggest Speed Upgrade: $SNORT Presale Nears $4M

Solana is about to redefine blockchain performance with its Alpenglow upgrade, a consensus overhaul that slashes transaction finality from 12.8 seconds to just 150 milliseconds.

This would make Solana the fastest major Layer 1 network, rivaling even Web2 applications like the Google search engine.

One project that stands to benefit from the upgrade is Snorter Bot, an AI-powered crypto assistant designed for lightning-fast meme coin trading, analytics, and cross-chain swaps.

Powered by the Snorter Token ($SNORT), and fast approaching the $4M mark in presale, Snorter Bot is made for low-latency infrastructure, meaning Solana’s upcoming speed boost couldn’t come at a better time.

Solana’s Breakthrough: Alpenglow Gets Near-Unanimous Support

Developed and announced by Anza, a Solana blockchain infrastructure firm from Solana Labs, the Alpenglow upgrade will make transaction finality on Solana up to 100x faster, making it the quickest major Layer 1 blockchain in the world.

The upgrade has received overwhelming support, with 99.6% of validators voting in favor. According to Solanabeach.io, it is expected to be finalized on Tuesday at 1 pm UTC.

What’s Under the Hood: Votor and Rotor

Alpenglow introduces two key components to Solana:

  • Votor: A new voting protocol that replaces TowerBFT, allowing blocks to finalize in one or two rounds depending on validator responsiveness.
  • Rotor: A data dissemination system that replaces proof-of-history, designed to accelerate consensus across the network.

Together, these upgrades unleash unprecedented speeds and lay the foundation for more resilient infrastructure, especially with the upcoming Firedancer validator client.

However, Alpenglow’s real impact will be felt by the apps that run on Solana.

Anza researchers are convinced Alpenglow could expand Solana’s use cases, stating.

Snorter Bot and $SNORT: Built for Real-Time Blockchain

A good example of such novel applications is Snorter Bot, an AI-powered crypto assistant designed for high-frequency, automated trading, analytics, and cross-chain swaps.

Snorter Bot helps degen meme coin hunters sniff out and snap up new Solana meme coins before the whales and bots scoop the lot.

Thanks to Alpenglow’s ultra-low latency, Snorter Bot can deliver near-instant execution and real-time insights in the meme con market, exactly what retail traders need to get the edge.

At the heart of Snorter Bot is Snorter Token ($SNORT), which powers access to the bot, plus other premium features, including governance, staking rewards, and early access to new launches.

Right now, the token is going for just $0.1029 on presale, but as Solana’s upgrades roll in, and Snorter Bot proves itself as a worthy meme-hunting companion, our $SNORT price prediction suggests it could reach $1.07 by the end of 2025. This translates into a potential 958.9% return for early investors.

Already, the presale has raised over $3.6M, with presale staking rewards still at a tempting 127% APY. However, the current stage ends in less than two hours, so it’s best to act fast to secure this deal.

The whales are already circling this one, with hefty recent transactions in the past week, including $32,506, $14,388, and $21,452. Serious investor attention like this suggests $SNORT is more than another speculative meme coin; it could be your gateway to high-speed crypto intelligence.

Final Thoughts: Infrastructure Is the Alpha

Solana’s Alpenglow upgrade represents a paradigm shift for the entire ecosystem. As blockchain infrastructure becomes faster and more reliable, tools like Snorter Bot will redefine what’s possible in real-time crypto trading.

For early adopters, $SNORT offers a chance to get ahead of the curve. With Solana being fitted with a new turbo engine and Snorter Bot’s intelligence, this is one presale that could go supersonic.

 

 

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/partner/snort-presale-nears-4m-as-solana-alpenglow-upgrade-passes-vote

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

PANews reported on September 1st that ZhongAn Smart Life (02271.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced it will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with a virtual asset trading platform operator licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The two parties plan to collaborate on digital asset-related businesses. The collaboration includes jointly exploring digital asset business opportunities, opening an account for the group to allocate cryptocurrency assets, providing digital asset infrastructure support, and providing technical advice and compliance assistance. The collaboration aims to promote business innovation and digital transformation within the group, enhancing its core competitiveness. Its share price closed at HK$4.84, up 16.35%.
Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar (XLM) has been navigating a period of consolidation after a notable run earlier in the year. Currently trading around $0.35, $XLM has experienced a modest decline over the past month, following a high of roughly $0.51 in mid-July. Over the past month, the token has largely moved sideways, with a slight downward trend breaking […]
Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) have long been attractive to investors with a blockchain growth tale. Both projects enjoy powerful communities and have real-life applications
