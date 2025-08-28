Solana to Launch First Web3 Gaming Console This October

Fintech

The Solana ecosystem is expanding into hardware once again, this time with a handheld gaming console set to debut in October.

Play Solana, the team behind the project, announced that its Play Solana Gen 1 (PSG1) device will begin shipping on October 6. The console features an octa-core ARM processor, 8GB of RAM, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, and a touch-enabled LCD display. Beyond gaming, it doubles as a crypto hub, equipped with a built-in hardware wallet and fingerprint authentication for storing digital assets securely.

To kick off the launch, Play Solana also released a limited NFT collection of 2,000 tokens that grant early access and exclusive ecosystem perks to holders.

Solana’s Push Into Consumer Hardware

The handheld marks Solana’s latest attempt to bring blockchain into everyday devices. In 2022, Solana Mobile introduced its Saga smartphone, an Android-based device preloaded with Solana-native Web3 features. The phone’s 2023 launch created buzz after its bundled BONK memecoin airdrop drove resale prices as high as $5,000, far above its $599 retail cost.

A second-generation model, the Seeker, followed in 2024, securing more than 150,000 pre-orders and shipping globally in 2025. With estimated revenue of $67.5 million, the success demonstrated strong demand for Solana-focused consumer tech.

Web3 Gaming Devices on the Rise

Solana is not alone in pushing blockchain-linked hardware. Rival network Sui is also developing its own gaming console, the SuiPlay0X1, expected to launch in 2025.

For Solana, the PSG1 represents a new frontier—merging Web3 functionality with handheld gaming at a time when both industries are rapidly converging. If successful, it could solidify the blockchain’s position not just in decentralized finance, but also in consumer tech and entertainment.

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to BeInCrypto, despite positive macroeconomic signals from China's economic stimulus policies and the Federal Reserve's potential September rate cut, an altcoin season has yet to arrive. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Jean-David Péquignot stated that accommodative central bank policies could indeed increase market liquidity and drive speculative inflows into risky assets. However, the market currently lacks sufficient trading volume and broad-based growth momentum. Ethereum's recent price increase relative to Bitcoin is seen as a potential signal of a market shift, but it is not yet sufficient to trigger a full-blown altcoin season. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index monitoring, the indicator is currently 44, far below the key level of 75. Bitcoin's market dominance remains at 58%, continuing to occupy a core position in the crypto market.
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
