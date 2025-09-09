Solana trading bot Aqua allegedly rug pulls $4.65 million after major ecosystem endorsements

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 04:15
Solana
SOL$215,3+%4,99
Hyperbot
BOT$0,05189-%10,93
DeepBook
DEEP$0,136862+%6,61
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01312+%3,96
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017668+%9,06
Major
MAJOR$0,15757+%0,29

Blockchain investigator ZachXBT reported that the Solana (SOL) trading platform Aqua allegedly conducted a rug pull, draining 21.77k SOL worth $4.65 million after securing endorsements from major ecosystem partners and recently passing security audits.

Aqua positioned itself as a trading infrastructure designed to democratize access beyond “insiders or whales,” claiming to have processed over $90 million in volume with execution speeds reaching milliseconds.

The platform promised revenue sharing through its AQUA token, which would distribute trading fees to holders via buy-and-burn mechanisms and staking rewards.

Aqua performed a public sale of their token, sharing an address where investors could send up SOL and receive AQUA tokens after launch. According to an announcement, the protocol raised $1 million in 30 minutes.

Multiple endorsement

The project gained credibility through partnerships with established Solana entities, including Meteora, Helius, SYMMIO, and Dialect, as well as promotion from various influencers.

QuillAudits provided additional legitimacy on Aug. 31, congratulating the Aqua team for achieving a “99.7% score” in their security assessment and praising their commitment to security.

ZachXBT’s investigation revealed that funds were “split four ways and transferred between intermediary addresses before being sent to multiple instant exchanges” just hours before his report was submitted.

The team disabled replies on all X posts following the alleged exit.

Ethos Network CEO Serpin Taxt confirmed the project’s dissolution, stating Aqua had briefly contacted his team about potential collaboration before disappearing. He added that Aqua’s team deleted the messages sent through Telegram.

‘Liquidity ladder’

The platform launched its token through what it called a “Liquidity Ladder” model, marketed as an alternative to traditional presales that would ensure “deep launch liquidity” and “fair price discovery.”

This mechanism was designed to reward early conviction while avoiding insider allocations that typically benefit institutional investors.

Following the alleged rug pull, Aqua published a new smart contract address and claimed their Medium account was “unexpectedly suspended,” preventing them from publishing a detailed explanation.

The team promised to share information through alternative channels but provided no updates as of press time.

Meteora co-lead Soju addressed the accusations that the protocol helped a scam project to gain traction.

Soju stated:

Despite the suspicious transactions of the money from their presale address, there is no formal confirmation as of press time that Aqua performed a rug pull.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/solana-trading-bot-aqua-allegedly-rug-pulls-4-65-million-after-major-ecosystem-endorsements/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$112.489,28+%1,18
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01313+%4,04
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$2-%9,93
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0,001642+%1,54
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0,2744-%0,90
MAY
MAY$0,04201+%1,59
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
Movement
MOVE$0,1245+%5,86
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017686+%9,19
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event