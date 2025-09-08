Solana treasury adoption gains momentum: 13 entities now hold 1.55% of SOL circulating supply

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/08 15:49
Solana
SOL$213.41+5.04%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02723+0.59%
Particl
PART$0.1982+7.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00667-4.57%

Corporate adoption of Solana is accelerating, with 13 publicly listed companies now holding nearly $1.8 billion in their Solana treasuries.

Summary
  • 13 companies now hold 8.9 million SOL, led by Upexi Inc. (2M SOL), DeFi Development Corp. (1.99M SOL), and Sol Strategies (370K SOL), which is also preparing a Nasdaq listing.
  • The figure is expected to grow as DeFi Development Corp. targets $1B in SOL holdings, while Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital aim to raise $1B for a joint Solana treasury, with other firms potentially joining.

The number of publicly listed companies adopting Solana (SOL) as part of their treasury strategy has grown to 13.

The largest holders are led by Upexi Inc., with 2,000,518 SOL, followed closely by DeFi Development Corp., which recently added 196,141 SOL to bring their total to 1,988,170 SOL.

Sol Strategies ranks third with 370,420 SOL and is also set to become the first company among Solana treasury adopters to list on Nasdaq.

Together, the thirteen companies now control 8.90 million SOL, representing 1.55% of the total circulating supply — which amounts to approximately $1.80 billion at the current market value. Of these reserves, around 585,059 SOL (worth about $104.1 million) are staked through the Combined Staking Reserve, generating an average yield of 6.86%. While this staking reserve represents only 0.102% of Solana’s total supply, it signals that a portion of treasury allocations is actively being used to earn yield, rather than sitting idle.

The rise of Solana treasury strategy

The momentum behind Solana treasury strategy is accelerating, with corporate holdings expected to expand significantly in the coming months. DeFi Development Corp., currently the second-largest holder, has pledged to scale its reserves toward the $1 billion milestone. Additionally, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are working with Cantor Fitzgerald to raise up to $1 billion for a joint Solana treasury, an initiative that has also received support from the Solana Foundation in Zug, Switzerland.

In parallel, Accelerate, led by Joe McCann, has announced plans to raise $1.51 billion to acquire 7.32 million SOL, a move that would establish the largest private Solana treasury outside of the Foundation itself.

Although total corporate SOL holdings still lag far behind Bitcoin’s corporate treasury dominance of the scale and speed of new capital being mobilized signal Solana’s growing role as a serious competitor in the digital asset treasury market.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, SEC Chairman Atkins said that the focus of the cryptocurrency working group is to develop clear regulatory rules, and stablecoins fall
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01503+0.87%
Partager
PANews2025/07/18 19:42
Partager
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06135+0.80%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003509-1.90%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004461-0.55%
Partager
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Partager
Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,900.99+0.56%
Ethereum
ETH$4,322.14+0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining