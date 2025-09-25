The post Solana treasury company SOL Strategies seeks $30M CAD to boost Solana operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Sol Strategies, a technology company focused on the Solana blockchain, is seeking $30 million CAD to expand its Solana operations. The company operates a high-performance validator network with over $1 billion in delegated SOL and has recently listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. SOL Strategies, a Solana-focused technology company, is seeking $30 million CAD to expand its operations within the Solana ecosystem. The company operates a network of high-performance validators with over $1 billion CAD in delegated SOL across its infrastructure. Sol Strategies recently listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market as part of its evolution into a dynamic asset treasury company. In January 2025, the company completed a $30 million CAD private placement to bolster its SOL treasury. The new funding round builds upon that earlier raise and increases from a prior $25 million CAD credit facility. Sol Strategies has been expanding through strategic acquisitions, including validator operations with over 3.4 million delegated SOL as of early September and 100% uptime for more than 500 days. The company’s validator network generates compounded returns of approximately 16% through staking and tech revenue. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sol-strategies-raises-30m-cad-to-boost-solana-ecosystem/The post Solana treasury company SOL Strategies seeks $30M CAD to boost Solana operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Sol Strategies, a technology company focused on the Solana blockchain, is seeking $30 million CAD to expand its Solana operations. The company operates a high-performance validator network with over $1 billion in delegated SOL and has recently listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. SOL Strategies, a Solana-focused technology company, is seeking $30 million CAD to expand its operations within the Solana ecosystem. The company operates a network of high-performance validators with over $1 billion CAD in delegated SOL across its infrastructure. Sol Strategies recently listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market as part of its evolution into a dynamic asset treasury company. In January 2025, the company completed a $30 million CAD private placement to bolster its SOL treasury. The new funding round builds upon that earlier raise and increases from a prior $25 million CAD credit facility. Sol Strategies has been expanding through strategic acquisitions, including validator operations with over 3.4 million delegated SOL as of early September and 100% uptime for more than 500 days. The company’s validator network generates compounded returns of approximately 16% through staking and tech revenue. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sol-strategies-raises-30m-cad-to-boost-solana-ecosystem/

Solana treasury company SOL Strategies seeks $30M CAD to boost Solana operations

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:06
Key Takeaways

  • Sol Strategies, a technology company focused on the Solana blockchain, is seeking $30 million CAD to expand its Solana operations.
  • The company operates a high-performance validator network with over $1 billion in delegated SOL and has recently listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

SOL Strategies, a Solana-focused technology company, is seeking $30 million CAD to expand its operations within the Solana ecosystem.

The company operates a network of high-performance validators with over $1 billion CAD in delegated SOL across its infrastructure. Sol Strategies recently listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market as part of its evolution into a dynamic asset treasury company.

In January 2025, the company completed a $30 million CAD private placement to bolster its SOL treasury. The new funding round builds upon that earlier raise and increases from a prior $25 million CAD credit facility.

Sol Strategies has been expanding through strategic acquisitions, including validator operations with over 3.4 million delegated SOL as of early September and 100% uptime for more than 500 days. The company’s validator network generates compounded returns of approximately 16% through staking and tech revenue.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sol-strategies-raises-30m-cad-to-boost-solana-ecosystem/

