PANews reported on September 24 that according to Globenewswire, Solana treasury company DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) announced that its board of directors has approved the expansion of the company's existing stock repurchase plan. The authorization amount has been increased from US$1 million to up to US$100 million of the company's common stock. The company pointed out that this repurchase authorization gives the company the flexibility to repurchase up to US$100 million of common stock and sets an initial threshold of US$10 million, which means that management needs to update the board of directors before executing additional purchases. All repurchased shares will be cancelled and restored to the status of authorized but unissued shares, or held as treasury stock. The timing, method and amount of repurchase will be determined by management based on a comprehensive assessment of market conditions and other factors.PANews reported on September 24 that according to Globenewswire, Solana treasury company DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) announced that its board of directors has approved the expansion of the company's existing stock repurchase plan. The authorization amount has been increased from US$1 million to up to US$100 million of the company's common stock. The company pointed out that this repurchase authorization gives the company the flexibility to repurchase up to US$100 million of common stock and sets an initial threshold of US$10 million, which means that management needs to update the board of directors before executing additional purchases. All repurchased shares will be cancelled and restored to the status of authorized but unissued shares, or held as treasury stock. The timing, method and amount of repurchase will be determined by management based on a comprehensive assessment of market conditions and other factors.

Solana Treasury DeFi Development Announces Approval for $100 Million in Share Buybacks

Par : PANews
2025/09/24 20:37
1
1$0.012918-13.24%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001719-0.46%

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Globenewswire, Solana treasury company DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) announced that its board of directors has approved the expansion of the company's existing stock repurchase plan. The authorization amount has been increased from US$1 million to up to US$100 million of the company's common stock. The company pointed out that this repurchase authorization gives the company the flexibility to repurchase up to US$100 million of common stock and sets an initial threshold of US$10 million, which means that management needs to update the board of directors before executing additional purchases. All repurchased shares will be cancelled and restored to the status of authorized but unissued shares, or held as treasury stock. The timing, method and amount of repurchase will be determined by management based on a comprehensive assessment of market conditions and other factors.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Vet has explained that he has decided to veto the Token Escrow amendment to prevent breaking things
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01236+2.23%
VeChain
VET$0.02311+1.58%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003136+7.32%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:28
Partager
Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05745-0.19%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03926+2.69%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:58
Partager
Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Cryptonews, Brazil's central bank has proposed new regulations for the foreign exchange (forex) industry, potentially further restricting cryptocurrency exchanges. The proposal, released for public consultation, solicits feedback. While the proposal does not directly address cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, as currently formulated, the rules would affect trading platforms that allow customers to transfer money internationally or sell cryptocurrencies for currencies other than the Brazilian real. The new regulations would bring the largely unregulated forex industry under regulatory oversight, forcing providers to apply for licenses, submit customer transaction data, use designated entry/exit points for deposits and withdrawals, and cap single transactions at $10,000. The central bank aims to increase transparency among forex platforms, and local media warn that cryptocurrency exchanges involved in money transfers could be affected, and exchanges operating overseas could also be subject to restrictions. The consultation period runs until November 2nd.
RealLink
REAL$0.06393+6.26%
Capverse
CAP$0.11765+0.77%
MAY
MAY$0.03998-0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 20:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale

Belfort, a cryptographic computing development company, has secured $6 million in seed funding led by Vsquared Ventures.