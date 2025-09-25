Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Par : Fxstreet
2025/09/25 06:09
1
1$0.014784+14.56%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00166-6.47%
  • DeFi Development Corp announced an upsizing of its stock repurchase program to $100 million.
  • The company initially stated that it would buy back $1 million of its common shares from the open market.
  • SOL traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the announcement.

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.

DeFi Development Corp upsizes repurchase program

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp is expanding its stock repurchase program to $100 million from an initial $1 million, following board approval, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The company claims that it will repurchase shares of its common stock on the open market from time to time, in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It added that management will be required to update the Board after an initial $10 million repurchase before continuing the program.

It added that the repurchases can also be made at any time the management deems fit, depending on market conditions and regulatory requirements.

DeFi Dev Corp, which became a Solana treasury in April, currently holds the third-largest reserve behind Forward Industries and Sharps Technology. The company has amassed 2.096 million SOL since its transition, currently worth $444 million, including validator staking rewards, according to data from  Strategic SOL Reserve.

With share repurchases, DeFi Dev Corp could be seeking to boost its share price, thereby improving earnings per share and lowering the number of outstanding shares.

DeFi Dev Corp closed with a 1.5% gain at the end of the trading day on Wednesday.

Other public crypto treasuries have also been buying back shares, including SharpLink Gaming, which is one of the largest holders of Ethereum (ETH). SharpLink said that it will use its share repurchase program only when the value of its crypto holdings exceeds the company's market capitalization.

SOL is changing hands at $212 on Wednesday, down nearly 2% on the day. The fourth-largest altcoin has stretched its weekly loss to over 9% as the broader crypto market remains subdued.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.66-0.49%
Suilend
SEND$0.4792-3.83%
Wink
LIKE$0.007791-5.38%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Partager
US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

PANews reported on September 25th that U.S. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on "Mornings with Maria" that the SEC is working closely with the CFTC to advance market structure legislation, including joint roundtable discussions and future joint rulemaking. He emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework for the cryptoasset market and the need for innovative exemptions to support the development of on-chain capital markets. Furthermore, the SEC will review IPO reporting requirements and diversify opportunities for retail investors to participate in private markets.
Union
U$0.010604+4.72%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1447+16.44%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01577+2.66%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 07:41
Partager
U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases List of Participants for Crypto Tax Hearing

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases List of Participants for Crypto Tax Hearing

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Eleanor Terrett , the U.S. Senate Banking Committee announced that it will hold a hearing on crypto taxation on October 1st. Witnesses include Jason Somensatto , Policy Director of Coin Center, Andrea S. Kramer , founding member of ASKramer Law, Lawrence Zlatkin, Vice President of Taxation at Coinbase , and Annette Nellen, Chair of the Digital Asset Taxation Working Group of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants .
Union
U$0.010604+4.72%
Vice
VICE$0.03392+2.32%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05713-0.97%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 07:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases List of Participants for Crypto Tax Hearing

The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 91.9%.

Arthur Hayes' family office, Maelstrom, awards Spherostrat a one-year Bitcoin development grant