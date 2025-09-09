Solana Treasury Strategy Grows as 13 Firms Control $1.8 Billion in SOL

TLDR

Thirteen publicly listed companies now control $1.8 billion in Solana treasuries.

Upexi Inc. is the largest holder with over 2 million SOL in its treasury.

DeFi Development Corp. aims to grow its Solana reserves to $1 billion.

Sol Strategies plans to become the first Solana treasury adopter listed on Nasdaq.

A portion of Solana reserves is staked, generating an average yield of 6.86%.

The adoption of Solana as part of corporate treasury strategies is accelerating. Thirteen publicly listed companies now control nearly $1.8 billion in Solana treasuries. These companies hold a combined 8.90 million SOL, which accounts for 1.55% of the total circulating supply.

Corporate Solana Treasury Holdings Surge

Upexi Inc. leads the pack with 2,000,518 SOL, followed closely by DeFi Development Corp. With recent acquisitions, DeFi Development Corp. now holds 1,988,170 SOL. Sol Strategies ranks third, with 370,420 SOL, and plans to list on Nasdaq soon.

The thirteen companies together hold approximately $1.80 billion worth of SOL. Of these reserves, 585,059 SOL (about $104.1 million) are staked through the Combined Staking Reserve. This reserve generates an average yield of 6.86%, showing that companies are using some of their Solana treasury to earn passive income.

DeFi Development Corp. and Other Companies Expand Solana Reserves

DeFi Development Corp. aims to grow its Solana reserves towards the $1 billion milestone. Other players like Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating with Cantor Fitzgerald. Together, they aim to raise $1 billion for a joint Solana treasury project.

Additionally, Accelerate, led by Joe McCann, plans to acquire 7.32 million SOL. This move would make Accelerate’s treasury the largest private Solana reserve outside of the Foundation. These efforts signal a growing confidence in Solana’s role in corporate treasury strategies.

Although Bitcoin still dominates corporate treasury adoption, Solana’s momentum is undeniable. Corporate holders of Solana are now rapidly expanding their positions. The scale of new capital mobilized for Solana suggests its rising role in the digital asset market.

