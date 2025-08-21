Solana Under Pressure as Analysts Say Rollblock Offers the Real Investor Opportunity in 2025

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/21 21:20
RealLink
REAL$0.05106-0.77%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.08-2.42%
solana5 main

After its recent dip, Solana has come under pressure from analysts such as Ali Charts, who suggests that Solana could drop as low as $160 before selling pressure cools off. This negative price action has snowballed, taking Solana’s weekly decline to over 8.9%.

Meanwhile, Rollblock is taking the spotlight. This innovative new DeFi protocol has surged by over 500% during its presale. Unlike many presales, which overpromise and underdeliver, it already operates a live and licensed platform, which has over 55,000 players. As its ecosystem continues to grow, experts believe it could become a fantastic opportunity for investors in 2025. 

Rollblock Becomes A Top DeFi Presale

Rollblock (RBLK) is tackling a massive $450 billion industry often overlooked by DeFi companies: gaming. It aims to utilize blockchain technology to provide greater transparency and security compared to traditional platforms. 

The Rollblock casino offers over 12,000 games and an exciting sportsbook that covers thousands of weekly events. Its platform has already seen over $15 million in wagers, all of which were recorded on the blockchain to prevent manipulation or unethical play. 

To optimize security for players, the Rollblock smart contract has also been audited by Solid Proof and is fully licensed by Anjouan Gaming. 

AD 4nXcEjZw77W hGIWRZeGLWaDmSdKvfi4wwa0OjaaxUlH57GxUkLz4QUUq4SM gD1fxVnyhQFHtLYzWkRmIO9 zfj0T96fQvjafj 9dmdBtrGKCe0FQTHPsOLqAqJ vx8bFC0pOvtH?key= mu97pGOJ8UBBaSB7ZL7 w

Rollblock is compatible with over 50 major cryptocurrencies including Solana, Ethereum and Bitcoin. It also accepts Apple Pay, Visa and more. This means players can easily get involved without needing to make complex DeFi transactions. 

The platform is powered by RBLK tokens, which are used for rewards and bonuses, payouts and revenue sharing. To give back to its investors, Rollblock allocates a portion of its weekly gross revenue to buy RBLK tokens. 

40% of these tokens are given to token holders as rewards and 60% are burned to create scarcity. This process is designed to increase the RBLK price over time, offering fantastic rewards for loyal investors. 

AD 4nXd9P0bUDVnUWqxkyxF POjsd3jE3JpPpTqjaHb8tqQOXIuoRD0IpML UCI9S0VR0lZHcTniZ ww3o FX 7JC6uU TX lCtdcxFdSSTXstgAo8VtVHHmRYwvstSf8jBl1kTGMli1?key= mu97pGOJ8UBBaSB7ZL7 w

In addition to its tokenomics, Rollblock also has several fantastic features that help it to stand out: 

  • App development on the way 
  • Massive bonuses with over $2m in prizes a month
  • Mobile compatibility and 24/7 reward access

RBLK tokens are currently selling for $0.068 during the Rollblock presale. The presale itself has raised over $11.4 million, during which RBLK has rallied by over 500%. With Rollblock announcing listings in the next few weeks and Solana whales buying in, there’s never been a better time to get involved in what could be the best performing crypto token of 2025. 

Why Is Solana’s Price Crashing? 

Despite recently hitting a major test milestone of 107,540 transactions per second, Solana has seen a week of red. Its price has fallen by more than 8%, with SOL trading at $180.95 as of August 20. 

AD 4nXdzCHNQF9pC4r0TfOZUcCz99 DZ tfHQ2jVBnzzm6JrC8NGLIP8KiUhkjhQv nkMV02njvVjouIUQZU5Wi0t8KotsvEDALYkAOw1cjkxhq18IkuJYuPYXYN0i7nlFPXWpH7AS1v A?key= mu97pGOJ8UBBaSB7ZL7 w

In the last 24 hours, Solana’s trading volume has increased by 15.6% to $6.02 billion, suggesting that investors are using SOL’s price dip as a buying opportunity. While analysts like Ali Charts believe that Solana could drop to $160, recent developments such as the new Solana-1inch integration could allow SOL to bounce back before the end of August. 

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

XRP price is down when writing and trending below $3.50. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S. The XRP Army often expects the coin to go “up only.” It has been on an uptrend, and since Donald Trump took office, has.. The post FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
U
U$0.0145-24.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.443-4.65%
XRP
XRP$2.8952-1.03%
Partager
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 18:43
Partager
Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership

Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership

BitcoinWorld Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership Exciting news from the world of blockchain! Optimism (OP), a leading Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, recently announced a groundbreaking Optimism Flashbots partnership. This collaboration is set to bring lightning-fast, verifiable sequencing to the Superchain and the broader OP Stack ecosystem. For users and developers alike, this means a significant leap towards quicker transaction confirmations and a noticeably smoother overall experience on Optimism-powered networks. What Does the Optimism Flashbots Partnership Mean for the Superchain? The core of this exciting development lies in enhancing how transactions are ordered and processed on Optimism’s network. Flashbots, a highly respected name in the blockchain space, provides open, production-grade infrastructure that currently powers over 90% of all Ethereum blocks. This impressive track record highlights their expertise in secure and efficient transaction ordering. Now, the very same cutting-edge technology will be integrated directly into the OP Stack sequencing process. This integration aims to deliver several key advantages, transforming the user experience and developer capabilities: Faster Confirmations: Transactions will be processed and finalized much more rapidly, significantly reducing waiting times for users and improving application responsiveness. Enhanced Verifiability: The sequencing process becomes more transparent and auditable, increasing trust and security for all network participants. Smoother User Experience: Reduced latency and improved reliability translate directly into a more pleasant and seamless interaction with decentralized applications (dApps) and services built on Optimism. Robust Infrastructure: Leveraging Flashbots’ battle-tested technology provides a solid, resilient foundation for the Superchain’s future growth and stability, ensuring the network can handle increasing demand. Essentially, the Optimism Flashbots partnership is about optimizing the very backbone of the network to handle more activity with greater efficiency and integrity. It’s a strategic move to future-proof the ecosystem. Unlocking Speed and Reliability: How Will Users Benefit? Think about your daily online interactions. We expect instant responses, whether sending a message, streaming content, or making a purchase. In the blockchain world, transaction speed and reliability directly impact usability and adoption. With this strategic partnership, users on Optimism-based chains can anticipate a significant improvement in their daily interactions with dApps, from DeFi protocols to NFT marketplaces. Moreover, developers building on the OP Stack will find it easier to create applications that require high throughput and predictable transaction finality. This move also reinforces Optimism’s commitment to decentralization and resilience, as it adopts a proven, open-source solution for a critical network function. Flashbots’ expertise in managing transaction ordering, particularly in mitigating Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) concerns, means a fairer and more predictable environment for all users. The shared sequencer, a key component of the Superchain vision, will benefit immensely from Flashbots’ expertise. This collaboration is not just about raw speed; it’s also about creating a more fair and efficient transaction environment, minimizing potential negative impacts on user costs and experience. The Optimism Flashbots partnership truly elevates the operational standards of the Superchain. Building the Future: The Broader Impact of this Optimism Flashbots Partnership The Superchain vision aims to create a unified network of chains built on the OP Stack, all sharing security and communication. The integration of Flashbots’ sequencing technology is a crucial step towards realizing this ambitious goal. It ensures that as more chains join the Superchain, the underlying infrastructure can scale efficiently while maintaining high standards of performance and security across the entire ecosystem. This move highlights Optimism’s proactive approach to adopting best-in-class solutions to improve its ecosystem. By partnering with a leader like Flashbots, Optimism strengthens its position as a preferred Layer 2 for developers and users seeking a high-performance, secure, and user-friendly blockchain experience. The long-term implications include fostering a more vibrant and accessible decentralized application landscape, driving innovation and broader adoption of blockchain technology. The collaboration also sets a precedent for how Layer 2 solutions can work with specialized infrastructure providers to enhance core functionalities, moving towards a more robust and decentralized future for the entire Web3 space. In conclusion, the Optimism Flashbots partnership marks a pivotal moment for the Superchain and the wider Layer 2 ecosystem. It promises to deliver a truly superior blockchain experience, characterized by unparalleled speed, enhanced verifiability, and robust infrastructure. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for how scaling solutions can leverage specialized protocols to achieve their ambitious goals, ultimately benefiting every participant in the network and paving the way for a more efficient decentralized future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main goal of the Optimism Flashbots partnership? A1: The primary goal is to bring fast, verifiable sequencing to Optimism’s Superchain and OP Stack, leading to quicker transaction confirmations and a smoother user experience. Q2: How does Flashbots contribute to this partnership? A2: Flashbots provides its proven, open, production-grade infrastructure, which currently powers over 90% of Ethereum blocks, to handle transaction sequencing for Optimism’s ecosystem. Q3: What benefits will users see from this collaboration? A3: Users can expect significantly faster transaction finality, enhanced security through verifiability, and an overall smoother and more reliable experience when interacting with dApps on Optimism-based chains. Q4: How does this partnership impact the Superchain vision? A4: It’s a crucial step towards realizing the Superchain’s goal of a unified network of OP Stack chains, ensuring scalable, high-performance, and secure infrastructure as the ecosystem grows. Q5: Does this partnership address MEV concerns? A5: Yes, Flashbots’ expertise in transaction ordering includes mitigating Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) exploitation, contributing to a fairer and more predictable environment for users. Did you find this article insightful? Share this exciting news about the Optimism Flashbots partnership with your network on social media and help spread the word about the future of blockchain scaling! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01928+0.52%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000495+4.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-0.85%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 22:05
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,042.33-0.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01342-4.14%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$2.0081-6.55%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Fidelity Bitcoin ETF Sees Astounding $120M Investment from Cantor Fitzgerald Family