Solana Validators Approve Alpenglow Upgrade to Cut Transaction Times to 150ms

Par : Blockhead
2025/09/03 13:30
Solana Validators Approve Alpenglow Upgrade to Cut Transaction Times to 150ms

Solana validators have approved the Alpenglow upgrade with 98.27% support, clearing the way for transaction finality to drop from 12.8 seconds to 150 milliseconds when deployed in 2026.

The upgrade represents the network's most significant infrastructure overhaul since launch.

Technical Performance Targets

The Alpenglow upgrade aims to process over 107,000 transactions per second with sub-second settlement, matching speeds offered by traditional payment processors like Visa and Mastercard.

Developed by Anza, the upgrade replaces Solana's current Proof-of-History and TowerBFT systems with Votor, a direct-vote protocol allowing validators to process blocks off-chain before submitting compact proofs on-chain.

The system includes a "20+20" resilience model designed to maintain operations even if 40% of validators fail. Validator costs will drop from approximately $60,000 annually to $1,000 under the new fee structure.

Validator Economics

The upgrade introduces a 1.6 SOL per-epoch fee that reduces total validator costs while burning tokens to create deflationary pressure on supply. Lower operating costs are expected to increase network decentralization by making validator participation more accessible.

Validators face penalties for abstaining or submitting contradictory votes, including potential removal from the active validator set. Some community members have proposed tiered fees based on stake size to ensure fair participation across different validator sizes.

Use Case Expansion

The faster settlement times could enable new applications in gaming, tokenized securities, and decentralized derivatives that require real-time interaction. High-frequency trading firms may find the reduced latency attractive for on-chain operations.

“At these speeds, Solana could realize Web2-level responsiveness with L1 finality, unlocking new use cases that require both speed and cryptographic certainty,” the Solana Foundation said in a blog post. “The compounding effect of these initiatives and the many others in the Solana ecosystem is financial infrastructure that operates at internet speed.”

The upgrade also positions Solana to compete with emerging Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) by offering programmable money with traditional payment speeds.

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest industry news on Blockhead’s Telegram channel!
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017706+3.09%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02647-0.82%
Raydium
RAY$3.432+0.97%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/03 13:44
Partager
XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP Ledger (XRPL) is getting a major nod from a leading fintech giant following the establishment of a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the global digital supply chain for financial applications. Linklogis, a leading Chinese-based supply chain fintech giant, reportedly announced its new collaboration with the leading decentralized blockchain ledger, XRPL. The partnership marks a tactical move to develop a deployment strategy to enable Linklogis’s digital supply chain finance application to run on the XRP Ledger. Post-deployment goals include facilitating commercialization on a wider scale and authorizing cross-border settlements for digital assets supported by real-world transactions. In the long term, both parties aim to strengthen the partnership through the exploration of Stablecoins, supply chain finance innovation, trading of supply chain finance RWA assets with a focus on smart contracts, and the intersection of blockchain and AI in the broader trade finance sector. While XRPL is notable for its commitment to providing solutions for business through the facilitation of financial transactions, the partnership is poised to position XRPL as a noteworthy force in advancing enterprise-grade real-world assets. Advertisement &nbsp For Linklogis, the partnership once again underscores the firm’s commitment to advancing supply chain finance through innovative technology. In 2019, Linklogis launched a cross-border business with a global reach, offering services in 27 countries worldwide. By 2024, it had processed RMB 20.7 billion ($2.88 billion) in cross-border assets. However, this is not the firm’s first move into the blockchain and crypto sector. Back in 2024, Linklogis launched a DeFi innovation lab named SuperFi Labs—the DeFi project aimed to develop on-chain consumer products.  SuperFi Labs would go on to serve two primary audiences with RWA products designed for users interested in its assets and DeFi-based products for another arm of its business. Source: https://zycrypto.com/xrp-gets-big-nod-from-china-as-fintech-giant-leverages-xrpl-for-supply-chain-applications/
RealLink
REAL$0.06024+4.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.1186-0.25%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21328+0.67%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 14:32
Partager
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01317-12.20%
TIA
TIA$1.612+1.96%
IO
IO$0.539-2.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

How I Turned $20 Into a Trading System That Pays Me Weekly — Without Staring at the Charts All Day