Solana vs Coldware – Could This New SocialFi Layer 1 Over Take SOL’s Coinmarketcap Position?

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/20 04:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-4.41%
Threshold
T$0.01584-3.29%
Solana
SOL$178.24-2.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.05082+0.33%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.69-2.68%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5528-2.88%
solana4 AD 4nXewNwZr3aAOGStrlZp90xqgc9nn BpZ0 OHo4AT8h05zSj5jtLcLVnumF4

The weekend saw Solana (SOL) achieve a milestone, briefly crossing 100,000 transactions per second in a stress test of its mainnet. For years, Solana (SOL) has been hailed as the high-throughput Layer-1 blockchain capable of hosting everything from DeFi to NFT ecosystems. But the rise of Coldware (COLD), a SocialFi-driven Layer-1 backed by Web3 hardware, has analysts asking a different question: could Coldware (COLD) eventually overtake Solana (SOL) in market capitalization?

Coldware

Coldware’s Distinct Advantage

Coldware (COLD) isn’t just another Layer-1. It is the first to combine SocialFi architecture with physical hardware devices — notably the upcoming Larna 2400 mobile. Where Solana (SOL) scales transactions, Coldware (COLD) scales communities. Its SocialFi ecosystem integrates wallet functionality, peer-to-peer payments, and tokenized engagement features directly into consumer devices. This hardware + Layer-1 synergy builds a moat that even high-throughput blockchains cannot replicate.

SocialFi, often dismissed as hype in 2021–2022, has matured into a powerful narrative by 2025. Investors are no longer just chasing low fees and fast blocks — they are seeking ecosystems that tie social behavior and financial incentives together. Coldware (COLD) provides exactly that, packaged in a tangible form factor.

Solana’s Strengths and Limitations

Solana (SOL) continues to demonstrate technical breakthroughs. Its theoretical capacity of 80,000–100,000 TPS highlights just how far the protocol can push scalability. Still, the real throughput for everyday transactions is far lower, averaging around 1,000 TPS when excluding validator vote traffic. While the test numbers are impressive, critics argue that they don’t necessarily reflect real-world user activity.

On the investment side, Solana (SOL) continues to draw institutional interest. Firms like Torrent Capital and SOL Strategies collectively hold millions of tokens, reinforcing long-term faith in the ecosystem. However, Solana’s price has recently struggled, falling near $183 and facing resistance at $200. This price stall leaves the door open for challengers to capture momentum.

Coldware

Market Cap Outlook

Could Coldware (COLD) surpass Solana (SOL) in marketcap? In the short term, unlikely — Solana still commands one of the largest ecosystems in crypto. But the shift in investor appetite cannot be ignored. If Coldware’s presale trajectory continues and mainstream adoption of its hardware follows, its SocialFi-driven Layer-1 may capture a demographic untouched by Solana’s developer-heavy ecosystem.

For early backers, Coldware (COLD) represents a play on mass adoption, not just speculative throughput tests. If SocialFi becomes the killer app of the next cycle, Coldware could climb aggressively up the rankings — and yes, even challenge Solana’s dominance in the years ahead.

Coldware

Conclusion

Solana (SOL) remains technically impressive and institutionally backed. But Coldware (COLD) is redefining what a Layer-1 can be by fusing SocialFi with Web3 hardware. Whether it overtakes Solana’s coinmarketcap position depends on adoption — but the narrative momentum is undeniably shifting in Coldware’s favor.

For more information on the Coldware (COLD) Presale: 

Visit Coldware (COLD)

Join and become a community member: 

https://t.me/coldwarenetwork

Tweets by ColdwareNetwork
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02219-11.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016906-6.37%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Partager
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-4.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05082+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003-0.65%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Partager
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0.02057+1.98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05797+0.78%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03852-2.94%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules