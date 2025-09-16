Solana vs Remittix: Which Top Crypto Are The Experts Backing For Q4 Gains?

2025/09/16
Solana continues to be a force in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market and is being touted as one of the most advantageous crypto to purchase as we head into Q4 2025. Adoption, speed and institutional demand have made Solana one of the strongest blockchains.

Yet another name is emerging and beginning to eclipse the conversation: Remittix. This fast-rising project is attracting intense investor interest by solving real-world payment challenges and creating an unmissable opportunity for those who act early.

Solana’s Current Landscape: Holding Strong at around $232.69

Solana (SOL) is trading around $232.69, securing a 30% surge in the last month. The blockchain’s efficiency and scalability continue to drive adoption across DeFi and NFTs. With forecasts predicting potential climbs toward $360, institutional money has poured in, strengthening Solana’s reputation as a top crypto under $1,000.

Despite these gains, analysts warn that the market’s most explosive opportunities often lie in early-stage projects with lower entry points and breakthrough real-world use cases. That is exactly where Remittix is making waves.

Why Remittix Is Turning Heads

Remittix is not just another token. It is an advanced DeFi project built to bridge crypto with traditional finance. Investors are rushing in because it enables direct crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries, supporting 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies. This makes it one of the few tokens targeting real-world adoption from day one.

Crucially, Remittix has been fully verified by the world’s top blockchain security authority, and the team is now officially ranked #1 among pre-launch tokens. That stamp of trust is driving a flood of new buyers into its presale.

As the mobile-first wallet is already being beta tested, Remittix is gearing up to provide smooth crypto-to-fiat transfers with real-time FX conversion to meet the needs of freelancers, businesses and average users who require dependable payment rails at low costs.

Why Top Analysts See Massive Upside

  • Global coverage: Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries.
  • Multi-asset support: 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies.
  • Security verified: Backed by leading blockchain auditors.
  • Wallet launch: Mobile-first wallet tested by the community now live in beta
  • Explosive presale: Over $25,8 million raised with major CEX listings already announced.

The Q4 Decision: Solana or Remittix?

Solana remains a powerhouse with institutional backing and price momentum, but Remittix offers the rare chance to enter before the crowd. With CertiK verification, global payment utility and presale success already exceeding expectations, Remittix is positioned as the high-growth crypto analysts are calling the surprise play of Q4.

For investors seeking the best crypto to buy now, the choice is stark: ride Solana’s steady climb or seize Remittix before it leaves early buyers with life-changing gains.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

PANews reported on September 16th that Sky tweeted that over 75% of the MKR supply has completed the upgrade to SKY. Regarding the penalties for delayed upgrades to SKY, a governance vote will be held on September 18th. If passed, the penalties will take effect on September 22nd.
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07317+1.11%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006107-0.77%
MAY
MAY$0.04288--%
PANews2025/09/16 23:17
Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on September 16 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:06 Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum blockchain, worth approximately US$1.0006 billion.
PANews2025/09/16 23:10
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 16th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $189 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $48.71 million in long positions and $140 million in short positions. The total liquidated amount for BTC was $13.4356 million, and the total liquidated amount for ETH was $59.6831 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,668.22+1.71%
Ethereum
ETH$4,504.72+0.40%
PANews2025/09/16 23:30
