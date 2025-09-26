Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/09/26 17:48
Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market. However, both have been losing momentum over the last couple of days. Solana is down from its peak and is currently trading around $216. Dogecoin is running into resistance at about $0.23 USD. 

However, the good news is that Digitap ($TAP) is gradually becoming a household name due to the increasing need for digital cash apps and the attention it is receiving during its ongoing presale. Let’s have a look at the prices of Solana and Dogecoin as to how they are faring. It’s also interesting to see how Digitap is preparing to capitalize on the digital cash boom.

Solana’s Struggles: From Momentum to Pullback

Due to the combination of its speed, the number of developers in its ecosystem, and continually expanding use cases, Solana is the leading smart contract blockchain. Nevertheless, recent price movements are signals that the bulls are not as strong as they were before. After several attempts to break the $220-$224 resistance barrier without success, SOL has come back to test support zones and is currently hovering around $216.

This retracement is actually not shocking. Big caps like SOL generally react to global trends, news about regulations, and where the money is going in or out in a volatile market. The question is whether SOL goes to $200 support level or if it will go down further. Crypto analysts predict that a drop will take SOL back into a range of price stabilization for weeks more.

For those who believe in it for the long haul, SOL’s core values remain intact. It has quick completion of transactions, an expanding ecosystem, and developer participation. Yet, in the short term, it will have to quickly come across new buyers or else it might lose its vibrant pace.

Dogecoin Bears: Sentiment Over Fundamentals

The story of Dogecoin has been one of community support, social buzz, and maintaining high morale rather than groundbreaking protocol innovations. But this pattern seems to be shifting in a way unfavorable to the bulls. The price of DOGE is about $0.23, and we could see a couple of short-term falls with not much buying activity following.

As DOGE does not present a project roadmap or any updates that are exclusive, it is more influenced by sentiment changes. Lack of strong technical upgrades and major partnerships make DOGE more and more susceptible to being abandoned by traders who would rather move their funds to altcoins with better utility. 

Digitap: Catching the Digital Cash Wave

Both SOL and DOGE are caught in a tug-of-war situation; however, a point of light is emerging with Digitap, which is gaining significant attention. The presale is currently being held at $0.0125 per token, and the next price increase is $0.0159. So, it’s a top crypto investment for those looking to book profits in the coming months. Till now, Digitap has managed to raise $200,000 in the presale round, which is a very good sign for an upcoming ICO project.

Digitap is especially interesting now because of:

  • Real Utility: Most of the tokens are just numbers on the blockchain with no real-world use. The project is willing to back the token use with several real utilities such as Visa-backed debit cards, virtual and physical card options, and hassle-free cross-border payments.
  • Scarcity & Tokenomics: It helps the overall system work by having the token burned regularly. Thus, the number of tokens gets limited in the long run, creating scarcity.  Holders also get incentives for staking their tokens.
  • Early Momentum: The presale has hit $200K, showing that, amid the overall sentiment, there is a level of trust from users who have been quick to pick the coin.
  • Digital Cash Story: The projects that provide genuine utility will help tremendously as users desire an easy “crypto-as-cash” transaction. Digitap app is quick, fully secure with multi-crypto payments.

Indeed, the timing couldn’t be better. While SOL and DOGE are encountering resistance, Digitap is arguably benefiting from a user-centric trend.

Which Crypto Coin Will Shine Overall?

The likes of Solana and Dogecoin will remain relevant in the crypto world. SOL has the technical and developer foundation to back it up, while DOGE maintains a strong cultural and brand identity. However, both are experiencing difficulties with SOL trying to hold above its support levels and DOGE facing pessimism among its followers.

On the other hand, Digitap’s future remains quite bright, despite being a relatively new crypto project; its use cases are evident. The company’s product is moving in the same direction as most of the crypto users’ demand: real spending power and easy transfer of money. Digitap is one of the few newer projects that are set to benefit the most from a digital cash revolution.

As the next trend in crypto is centered on utility, payments, and real-world adoption, Digitap can become one of the most prominent crypto projects within the next few months.

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
