Solana Whale Shifts Big Funds Into New Rollblock Starting Bullrun With New Exciting Crypto

Solana whales are shifting capital into Rollblock (RBLK), a new project sparking excitement in the early stages of the bull run. Unlike other crypto projects, Rollblock has already attracted 55,000 active users to its live iGaming platform, turning heads with real revenue flowing in.

The project’s ongoing presale has raised over $11.4 million and delivered 500% returns for early backers, making RBLK one of the top cryptos on investors’ watchlists as Solana traders hunt for the next breakout crypto.

Why Solana Traders Are Turning to Rollblock

Solana’s ecosystem has seen remarkable expansion, but recent price swings have left some traders searching for alternatives with better upside. Rollblock (RBLK) has emerged as the better alternative to Solana’s price woes.

Unlike meme-driven tokens, the project operates as a licensed iGaming platform on the Ethereum blockchain, verified by SolidProof and regulated under Anjouan Gaming. Every bid on the platform is recorded on-chain, promoting transparency and trust—a key reason why the platform has recorded over $15 million in bids.

Rollblock’s appeal lies in its utility. The platform features over 12,000 games—from roulette and blackjack to AI-powered titles and a sportsbook. Players can sign up with just an email and receive a $1,100 welcome bonus, a feature that has fueled the rapid adoption of over 55,000 members across multiple regions.



For investors, the RBLK provides passive income opportunities through its deflationary model. Every week, 30% of platform revenue funds buybacks. Of that, 60% is permanently burned while 40% is distributed to stakers, generating yields of up to 30% APY.

Here are key reasons why Solana traders are buying Rollblock:

Extensive iGaming library including 12,000+ games, from blackjack and roulette to AI-powered titles

New players receive a $1,100 welcome bonus, boosting rapid adoption

Rollblock is fully licensed under Anjouan Gaming regulations and SolidProof audited

Staking rewards up to 30% APY backed by casino revenue

The project has already built strong traction. In under a year, Rollblock raised more than $11.4 million and attracted 55,000 active users. With RBLK trading at $0.068 after climbing more than 500%, many Solana traders view it as a realistic candidate for $1 in the near term.

Solana ETF Inflows Surge as Price Tests Key Support

Solana’s recent price action reflects mixed reactions. After reaching a local peak of $209.86, SOL has slipped back to $182.30 as of August 18, marking a sharp 4.48% daily drop.

The SOL chart shows Solana holding just above its 30-day moving average of $181.30, with the 60-day average at $167.59 providing deeper support if selling continues. The altcoin’s trading volume is also on a decline, highlighting strong profit-taking pressure.

Meanwhile, institutional appetite for Solana continues to grow. The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF reported a record $13 million daily inflow, lifting assets under management to $183 million by mid-August. The surge signals mounting demand from institutions seeking regulated access to Solana’s ecosystem, reinforcing its role as a top-tier DeFi and payments chain.

Looking ahead, analysts see Solana holding above $180 in the near term, but warn that a drop below this level could send it back toward the $165 support. With fears of a deeper retraction building, some whales are hedging by rotating capital into promising alternatives like Rollblock (RBLK).

RBLK vs. SOL: Where Are Whales Putting Their Money in 2025?

Solana remains a heavyweight in the market, securing its position as the second-largest DeFi chain with billions in total value locked and consistent ETF inflows. However, Rollblock is charting a different course, already generating real revenue even before RBLK lists on major exchanges.

Here’s a closer look at how these two cryptos stack up:

Category Rollblock (RBLK) Solana (SOL) Core Role Ethereum-based iGaming platform with 12,000+ casino, sportsbook, and AI games High-speed Layer 1 blockchain powering DeFi, NFTs, and global payments Revenue Model 30% of platform revenue used for buybacks; 60% burned, 40% distributed to stakers No direct yield; price supported by DeFi growth and institutional ETF inflows Adoption 55,000+ users, $1,100 welcome bonus fueling growth $183M ETF inflows Investor Appeal Deflationary tokenomics, up to 30% APY, $11M raised, 500% presale gains Institutional legitimacy, strong developer ecosystem, long-term scalability Outlook Viewed as a realistic candidate for $1 in the near term Analysts see support at $180, risk of pullback to $165–$170 if pressure builds

While Solana remains a key player this bull cycle, its volatility has opened the door for projects like Rollblock to lead the charge. With over $11 million raised, 500% gains for early backers, and strong user traction, RBLK is emerging as a high-upside play. For investors seeking the best crypto to invest in, Rollblck’s low price and high upside potential make it an ideal choice.

