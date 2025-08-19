Solana Whale Shifts Big Funds Into New Rollblock Starting Bullrun With New Exciting Crypto

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/19 22:00
RealLink
REAL$0.05067-0.33%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00265+32.43%

Solana whales are shifting capital into Rollblock (RBLK), a new project sparking excitement in the early stages of the bull run. Unlike other crypto projects, Rollblock has already attracted 55,000 active users to its live iGaming platform, turning heads with real revenue flowing in.

The project’s ongoing presale has raised over $11.4 million and delivered 500% returns for early backers, making RBLK one of the top cryptos on investors’ watchlists as Solana traders hunt for the next breakout crypto.

Why Solana Traders Are Turning to Rollblock

Solana’s ecosystem has seen remarkable expansion, but recent price swings have left some traders searching for alternatives with better upside. Rollblock (RBLK) has emerged as the better alternative to Solana’s price woes.

Unlike meme-driven tokens, the project operates as a licensed iGaming platform on the Ethereum blockchain, verified by SolidProof and regulated under Anjouan Gaming. Every bid on the platform is recorded on-chain, promoting transparency and trust—a key reason why the platform has recorded over $15 million in bids.

Rollblock’s appeal lies in its utility. The platform features over 12,000 games—from roulette and blackjack to AI-powered titles and a sportsbook. Players can sign up with just an email and receive a $1,100 welcome bonus, a feature that has fueled the rapid adoption of over 55,000 members across multiple regions.


For investors, the RBLK provides passive income opportunities through its deflationary model. Every week, 30% of platform revenue funds buybacks. Of that, 60% is permanently burned while 40% is distributed to stakers, generating yields of up to 30% APY.

Here are key reasons why Solana traders are buying Rollblock:

  • Extensive iGaming library including 12,000+ games, from blackjack and roulette to AI-powered titles
  • New players receive a $1,100 welcome bonus, boosting rapid adoption
  • Rollblock is fully licensed under Anjouan Gaming regulations and SolidProof audited
  • Staking rewards up to 30% APY backed by casino revenue

The project has already built strong traction. In under a year, Rollblock raised more than $11.4 million and attracted 55,000 active users. With RBLK trading at $0.068 after climbing more than 500%, many Solana traders view it as a realistic candidate for $1 in the near term.

Solana ETF Inflows Surge as Price Tests Key Support

Solana’s recent price action reflects mixed reactions. After reaching a local peak of $209.86, SOL has slipped back to $182.30 as of August 18, marking a sharp 4.48% daily drop.

The SOL chart shows Solana holding just above its 30-day moving average of $181.30, with the 60-day average at $167.59 providing deeper support if selling continues. The altcoin’s trading volume is also on a decline, highlighting strong profit-taking pressure.

Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, institutional appetite for Solana continues to grow. The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF reported a record $13 million daily inflow, lifting assets under management to $183 million by mid-August. The surge signals mounting demand from institutions seeking regulated access to Solana’s ecosystem, reinforcing its role as a top-tier DeFi and payments chain.

Looking ahead, analysts see Solana holding above $180 in the near term, but warn that a drop below this level could send it back toward the $165 support. With fears of a deeper retraction building, some whales are hedging by rotating capital into promising alternatives like Rollblock (RBLK).

RBLK vs. SOL: Where Are Whales Putting Their Money in 2025?

Solana remains a heavyweight in the market, securing its position as the second-largest DeFi chain with billions in total value locked and consistent ETF inflows. However, Rollblock is charting a different course, already generating real revenue even before RBLK lists on major exchanges.

Here’s a closer look at how these two cryptos stack up:

CategoryRollblock (RBLK)Solana (SOL)
Core RoleEthereum-based iGaming platform with 12,000+ casino, sportsbook, and AI gamesHigh-speed Layer 1 blockchain powering DeFi, NFTs, and global payments
Revenue Model30% of platform revenue used for buybacks; 60% burned, 40% distributed to stakersNo direct yield; price supported by DeFi growth and institutional ETF inflows
Adoption55,000+ users, $1,100 welcome bonus fueling growth$183M ETF inflows
Investor AppealDeflationary tokenomics, up to 30% APY, $11M raised, 500% presale gainsInstitutional legitimacy, strong developer ecosystem, long-term scalability
OutlookViewed as a realistic candidate for $1 in the near termAnalysts see support at $180, risk of pullback to $165–$170 if pressure builds

While Solana remains a key player this bull cycle, its volatility has opened the door for projects like Rollblock to lead the charge. With over $11 million raised, 500% gains for early backers, and strong user traction, RBLK is emerging as a high-upside play. For investors seeking the best crypto to invest in, Rollblck’s low price and high upside potential make it an ideal choice.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

The post Solana Whale Shifts Big Funds Into New Rollblock Starting Bullrun With New Exciting Crypto appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.006759+15.00%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001827-4.34%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Partager
Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
League of Traders
LOT$0.01879-0.26%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.697-2.64%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0224-14.50%
Partager
Incrypted2025/06/19 19:50
Partager
Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss Remember that bold forecast from 2018? Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff famously suggested that Bitcoin was “more likely” to tumble to $100 than surge past $10,000. Fast forward to 2025, and Bitcoin is trading at a staggering $113,260, having recently hit an all-time high of $124,128. This dramatic rise has prompted Rogoff to reflect on his much-discussed Bitcoin prediction, offering valuable insights into the unpredictable nature of digital assets. Why Did the Bitcoin Prediction Go Wrong? Rogoff’s original thesis was straightforward: he believed Bitcoin’s primary use case was illicit activity. Consequently, he anticipated a global regulatory crackdown that would suppress its value. However, the reality unfolded quite differently. Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Rogoff cited several key factors that led to his inaccurate forecast: Lack of Effective Regulation: Contrary to expectations, comprehensive global regulation did not materialize swiftly. This allowed Bitcoin to grow without the anticipated governmental constraints. Unexpected Adoption: Beyond illicit uses, Bitcoin saw significant and unexpected adoption. This included institutional investment, corporate treasuries, and growing mainstream acceptance, expanding its utility far beyond what was initially perceived. Regulatory Inaction: While discussions about regulation continued, concrete, coordinated global action that would cripple Bitcoin’s value largely remained absent, or was too slow to impact its momentum. These elements combined to create an environment where Bitcoin could flourish, directly contradicting the economist’s earlier Bitcoin prediction. The Unstoppable Rise of Bitcoin The journey from $10,000 to over $113,000 has been nothing short of remarkable. Bitcoin’s resilience and growth highlight a fundamental shift in how the world views digital currencies. What was once seen purely as a speculative or niche asset has evolved into a significant player in the global financial landscape. Its decentralized nature, coupled with increasing liquidity and infrastructure development, has fueled this impressive ascent. Many factors contributed to this growth, including: Growing institutional interest and investment. Increased retail adoption and accessibility through various platforms. The narrative of Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and traditional financial instability. This sustained upward trajectory continues to challenge conventional economic models and forecasts. Lessons from a Misguided Bitcoin Prediction Rogoff’s reflection offers crucial lessons for anyone attempting to forecast the future of emerging technologies. Predicting the trajectory of innovative assets like Bitcoin is inherently challenging due to their nascent stage and rapid evolution. Traditional economic models, while robust for established markets, may not fully capture the dynamics of disruptive innovations. What can we learn from this? Adaptability is Key: Economic models and forecasts need to be dynamic and adaptable to new information and changing market conditions. Understand New Paradigms: Cryptocurrencies introduce new economic paradigms that require fresh perspectives, not just applying old frameworks. Embrace Uncertainty: The future of digital assets remains uncertain, making rigid predictions risky. A flexible approach is often more prudent. The missed Bitcoin prediction serves as a powerful reminder of how quickly the financial world can change. Navigating the Future of Bitcoin While Bitcoin’s journey has defied many early skeptics, its future still holds potential volatility and ongoing regulatory developments. Governments and financial institutions worldwide are still grappling with how to integrate or regulate digital assets effectively. However, the foundational adoption and technological advancements suggest that Bitcoin is here to stay, evolving into a more mature asset class. For investors and enthusiasts, staying informed about regulatory shifts, technological upgrades, and broader market sentiment is crucial. The market continues to mature, offering both opportunities and risks. It is always wise to approach these markets with a clear understanding of your risk tolerance. In conclusion, Kenneth Rogoff’s candid reflection on his 2018 Bitcoin prediction underscores the complex and often unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market. His insights highlight how factors like regulatory evolution and unexpected adoption can dramatically alter the course of emerging technologies. Bitcoin’s remarkable journey from a niche asset to a global financial phenomenon continues to challenge conventional wisdom, proving that innovation often moves faster than forecasts. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Who is Kenneth Rogoff? Kenneth Rogoff is a prominent American economist and professor of economics at Harvard University. He is known for his work on international economics and public finance. 2. What was Rogoff’s original Bitcoin prediction? In 2018, Rogoff predicted that Bitcoin was “more likely” to fall to $100 than rise to $10,000, primarily due to his belief that its main use was for illicit activities and that a global regulatory crackdown was imminent. 3. Why did his Bitcoin prediction prove inaccurate? Rogoff attributes his misjudgment to the lack of effective global regulation, the unexpected and widespread adoption of Bitcoin, and the general inaction from regulatory bodies that he had anticipated. 4. What is Bitcoin’s current price? As of 2025, Bitcoin is trading at $113,260, having recently reached an all-time high of $124,128. 5. What can we learn from this missed forecast? This situation teaches us that emerging technologies like Bitcoin are highly unpredictable. Economic models need to be adaptable, and forecasters must consider new paradigms and unexpected adoption patterns rather than relying solely on traditional frameworks. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your friends and on your social media channels! Help us spread awareness about the evolving cryptocurrency landscape and the fascinating stories within it. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00219955-4.73%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01921-3.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10049-2.01%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged

The key to success behind Ripple’s 100 billion market value: Selling coins for a living, payments, ETFs and political trends