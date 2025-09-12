Solana’s Big Rally: $1.68B Treasury Purchase Sparks Surge – Is Snorter Token Next to Soar?

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/12 17:16
Solana
SOL$239.05+6.30%
Movement
MOVE$0.1293+1.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01419+0.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.010687+4.12%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002467-1.32%

Forward Industries, known for making protective casing for medical devices, has announced a massive $1.65B private placement to go big on Solana ($SOL).

Backed by big names like Galaxy Digital and Multicoin Capital, the move shows tremendous institutional confidence in Solana’s future.

Forward Industries’ stocks shot up by 6% right after the announcement and have continued to rise steadily overall, indicating the market took it well.

Yahoo Finance chart showing the stock price of Forward Industries.

With Solana looking good, now is the perfect time to look at Snorter Token ($SNORT), the Swiss-army knife you need for trading everything Solana-based.

Why the Enthusiasm? Understanding Solana’s Momentum

Why are the big players piling into Solana right now? The technical indicators could hold the answer. Solana’s price chart is showing what traders call a bull pennant pattern.

X post outlining Solana's position and predicting a pump to $1KThink of it as a pause in the middle of a major run-up. The price surged over 70% from June to August, and now it’s catching its breath before a potential big move. If the pattern plays out, some analysts predict the price could hit $300 in the near term, with some even eyeing $1K down the road.

Beyond the charts, the network itself is thriving. Solana’s Total Value Locked (TVL) has skyrocketed to $12.987B, a massive 109% jump since April, driven by increased activity on popular dApps like Raydium and Jupiter.

The combo of strong technical signals and real-world growth is what makes Solana such an attractive bet for big investors and companies alike. Projects like Snorter Token ($SNORT), which amplify real-world growth by making Solana-based trading easier, can only strengthen the network.

Snorter Token ($SNORT): A New Class of Utility-First Meme Coin

Lots of tokens pop up based on a funny joke or meme, but Snorter Token ($SNORT) is a different beast. It combines meme coin vibes with advanced tools for traders.

$SNORT is the official token for the Snorter Bot, a trading bot in its beta phase built directly on Telegram. It’s not a promise of future utility; this is a token with a working product.

Holding $SNORT allows you to access various premium features that help you navigate volatile meme coin markets. These include lightning-fast sniping, copy-trading to learn from the best, and rug-pull detection to keep you safe from malicious projects.

Snorter Bot features

In addition to the trading tools, you also benefit from reduced trading fees, paying 0.85% compared to 1.5% for non-holders. The incentive directly rewards platform engagement, creating sustainable demand for the token.

Get your $SNORT now for $0.1041 and don’t miss the 120% staking rewards. For all you need to know, check out our ‘How to Buy Snorter Token ($SNORT)’ guide.

The Vision: Building a Community on a Foundation of Value

Snorter Token ($SNORT) has raised over $3.8M in its presale so far, which shows investors are paying attention. It’s also been professionally audited by firms like SolidProof and Coinsult, which builds trust and credibility.

$SNORT isn’t just a hype-driven meme coin; it’s the key to a set of tools designed to give retail traders the edge over bots and whales.

This is also just the beginning. The project’s roadmap points to continuous expansion and value creation. After launching on Solana and Ethereum, the team plans to expand to other major blockchains like BNB Chain and Polygon.

Snorter Bot roadmap is split into four phases.

With an ambitious multi-chain strategy like this, it’s not surprising experts predict $SNORT could reach an end-of-2025 high of $0.94. This would see an ROI of 802% if you invested today.

Time to get your nose to the ground and sniff up some $SNORT? Join the presale now.

Remember, this is not intended as financial advice, and you should always do your own research before making any financial investments.

Authored by Ben Wallis, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/solana-rally-after-$1.68B-treasury-purchase-snorter-soars/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated. Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01422+0.77%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02741-0.76%
Raydium
RAY$3.679+5.93%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:56
Partager
200,000,000 DOGE Transfer Stuns Robinhood Amid Dogecoin ETF Drama

200,000,000 DOGE Transfer Stuns Robinhood Amid Dogecoin ETF Drama

The post 200,000,000 DOGE Transfer Stuns Robinhood Amid Dogecoin ETF Drama appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An unexpected transfer of 200 million Dogecoin (DOGE), worth more than $50 million, appeared on the blockchain just within the last hour, with major U.S. broker Robinhood directly involved, as per Whale Alert. The immediate thought was that some major unknown investor bought and withdrew DOGE from the platform. But it quickly became known that the coins had just been moved between wallets controlled by Robinhood itself.  You Might Also Like This did not have any lasting effect on the amount of coins available, but it still made the crypto audience curious about what was happening. The transfer was so big that it was hard to ignore, and the background made it even harder. Dogecoin, which has been trading near $0.25 after a weekly surge that pushed its two-week gains above 16%, is now linked to a regulatory experiment that few thought possible a few years ago.  Dogecoin ETF: What, when, where? The first U.S. Dogecoin fund, labeled DOJE, is on the verge of being launched as soon as today. Based on the not so common Investment Company Act of 1940, this Dogecoin ETF is similar to Solana’s SSK fund and not the Bitcoin ETF. Nevertheless, it will provide a new way to invest in the most popular meme coin. The SEC is still saying no to approving a traditional spot DOGE ETF, but this workaround gives investors exposure. You Might Also Like Robinhood’s role in all of this is still very important. The platform is one of the biggest DOGE storage services in the world, holding billions of coins for retail users. Source: https://u.today/200000000-doge-transfer-stuns-robinhood-amid-dogecoin-etf-drama
NEAR
NEAR$2.72+0.40%
Union
U$0.009247-2.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09618-5.59%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 17:00
Partager
Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss

Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss

The post Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Feud: Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-feud-cftc-nominee-accuse-tyler-winklevoss/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016092-0.64%
Sign
SIGN$0.07819-1.89%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.13855+3.72%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

200,000,000 DOGE Transfer Stuns Robinhood Amid Dogecoin ETF Drama

Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss

More Than a Wallet: All-in-One Crypto & Fiat App Could Replace Your Bank Account

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq