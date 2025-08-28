Solana’s Biggest Consensus Overhaul Yet Heads to Community Vote

The upgrade is now in the validator voting phase.
The plan would replace Solana’s current Proof-of-History and TowerBFT protocols with a new architecture built on two components: Votor and Rotor.
Votor is a direct-voting system designed to cut block finality times from 12.8 seconds down to just 150 milliseconds, creating near-instant transaction confirmations. Rotor, scheduled for later implementation, optimizes bandwidth by reducing data transmission hops — a feature expected to be particularly valuable for high-performance sectors like DeFi and gaming.
Alpenglow also introduces a “20+20” resilience model, which ensures the network continues operating even if 20% of validators act maliciously and another 20% go offline. Supporters of the upgrade argue that it brings Solana’s latency closer to Web2 standards while also strengthening security, scalability, and economic fairness.
According to Solana’s governance site, voting is still in its early stages. So far, 10.09% of validators have supported the proposal, while 9.97% have voted against it. For Alpenglow to advance, it must surpass a quorum threshold of 33% validator participation.
If approved, Votor will be rolled out first, with Rotor to follow in a future phase.
