Solana’s Pump.fun Explodes Past $800M While Rival LetsBonk Crashes

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 19:40
FUNToken
FUN$0,009655+%5,40
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,019099-%0,28
Bonk
BONK$0,00002141-%4,12
Moonveil
MORE$0,09865-%0,59
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,005284+%3,20
pump.fun
PUMP$0,002971+%3,91
LETSBONK
LETSBONK$0,03887+%0,69
Altcoins
Solana’s Pump.fun Explodes Past $800M While Rival LetsBonk Crashes

Solana’s leading memecoin launchpad, Pump.fun, has crossed a major milestone, generating more than $800 million in lifetime revenue, according to on-chain data.

The platform, which charges a 1% swap fee on all transactions, has cemented itself as a central player in the booming memecoin ecosystem.

Although Pump.fun fueled last year’s memecoin craze, its dominance has recently been tested by LetsBonk.fun, a rival platform backed by the Bonk community.

LetsBonk briefly overtook Pump in token graduations earlier this summer, but Pump has since regained momentum, helped by a wave of top memecoin deployers migrating back to its ecosystem.

Revenue trends show a sharp divergence between the two competitors. Pump continues to generate over $1 million daily, while LetsBonk’s daily revenue has fallen from nearly $1 million to under $30,000.

The platform also made headlines with its native token launch last month, raising $600 million in minutes during its initial offering. Pump is now conducting token buybacks at prices above market value in an effort to stabilize performance.

Beyond Solana, competition in the memecoin sector is heating up across blockchains. Coinbase-incubated Base has overtaken Solana in new memecoin launches, thanks to its integration with decentralized social app Zora. Data shows Base saw nearly 58,000 memecoins created in a single day, compared with about 33,000 on Solana.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

telegram

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/solanas-pump-fun-explodes-past-800m-while-rival-letsbonk-crashes/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0,001036+%0,58
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000076-%3,79
FUND
FUND$0,0246--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Partager
Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

The Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine announced the detention in Kyiv of a 33-year-old foreigner wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for large-scale cyber attacks. According to the law enforcement agency, the detainee was one of the key members of an international hacker group that caused more than UAH […] Сообщение Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Moonveil
MORE$0,10012+%0,84
CyberConnect
CYBER$2,2154-%4,92
Partager
Incrypted2025/06/19 15:11
Partager
Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
NEAR
NEAR$2,455-%2,42
Threshold
T$0,01585-%3,41
Chainlink
LINK$24,98+%1,66
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates