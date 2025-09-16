Solana’s Pump.fun Hits Historic Trading Volumes Amid Meme Token Surge

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/16 23:05
FUNToken
FUN$0.009635+5.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01387+4.05%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.008195+5.46%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002625+5.37%

Figures tracked by Jupiter confirm that on Monday, activity on the platform crossed $1.02 billion in a single day. The milestone came less than 24 hours after Pump.fun processed $942 million, underscoring how fast momentum is building.

At the same time, the sector’s collective market value has been swinging wildly. Over the weekend, memecoins briefly touched $83 billion, their strongest showing in a month and close to the $85 billion high logged in late July. By Tuesday, the figure cooled to $76 billion, but the wave of enthusiasm is still evident across trading desks.

Record Deposits and Rising Revenue

It’s not just trading activity that is breaking records. Data from DefiLlama shows Pump.fun’s total value locked hit $334 million on Sunday, the first time deposits on the protocol have climbed that high. Revenue growth has been just as striking. For two days in a row, Pump.fun generated more income than the perpetuals exchange Hyperliquid, trailing only Circle and Tether among DeFi protocols.

Betting on Livestreaming

Beyond finance, Pump.fun is trying to carve out space in digital entertainment. The protocol announced this week that it had distributed $4 million to livestream creators, with most of the payouts going to newcomers. Co-founder Alon claimed the livestreaming tool has already overtaken Rumble in average concurrent streams and is nibbling at the market shares of Kick and Twitch. Those claims remain unverified by independent platforms, but they highlight an effort to blend memecoin culture with creator-driven media.

READ MORE:

Citigroup Issues New Ethereum Forecasts With Wide Bull and Bear Scenarios

Sector-Wide Heat

The broader backdrop for Pump.fun’s rise is a renewed appetite for meme-themed tokens. Dogecoin gained 11% over the last week, even as anticipation for a U.S. ETF linked to the coin was tempered by regulatory delays. Other tokens – including Memecore, Moo Deng, and DORA – all posted double-digit weekly gains, adding fuel to the market-cap spike.

Taken together, the rally shows that memecoins remain one of the loudest forces in crypto this September, and Pump.fun’s billion-dollar debut only amplifies that story.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Solana’s Pump.fun Hits Historic Trading Volumes Amid Meme Token Surge appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

PANews reported on September 16th that Sky tweeted that over 75% of the MKR supply has completed the upgrade to SKY. Regarding the penalties for delayed upgrades to SKY, a governance vote will be held on September 18th. If passed, the penalties will take effect on September 22nd.
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07317+1.11%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006107-0.77%
MAY
MAY$0.04288--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 23:17
Partager
Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on September 16 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:06 Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum blockchain, worth approximately US$1.0006 billion.
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 23:10
Partager
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 16th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $189 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $48.71 million in long positions and $140 million in short positions. The total liquidated amount for BTC was $13.4356 million, and the total liquidated amount for ETH was $59.6831 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,668.22+1.71%
Ethereum
ETH$4,504.72+0.40%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 23:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

Tether Treasury destroys 2 billion USDT on Tron

Data: A whale borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3983 ETH