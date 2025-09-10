Solana’s Rise as a Treasury Powerhouse: DeFi Development Corp’s Bold Strategy

In this episode of The Defiant Podcast, we sit down with Joseph Onorati, CEO of DeFi Development Corp, the second-largest Solana treasury company. Joseph shares the journey of transforming DeFi Development Corp into a Solana-focused treasury powerhouse, their innovative yield strategies, and why Solana’s volatility and native yield make it a compelling treasury asset. We also dive into the broader case for crypto treasury companies, the risks and rewards of staking strategies, and the future of Solana in the blockchain ecosystem.

In this episode of The Defiant Podcast, we sit down with Joseph Onorati, CEO of DeFi Development Corp, the second-largest Solana treasury company. Joseph shares the journey of transforming DeFi Development Corp into a Solana-focused treasury powerhouse, their innovative yield strategies, and why Solana’s volatility and native yield make it a compelling treasury asset. We also dive into the broader case for crypto treasury companies, the risks and rewards of staking strategies, and the future of Solana in the blockchain ecosystem.

Plus, Joseph shares his bold prediction: Solana flipping Ethereum by market cap. Tune in for a deep dive into the intersection of DeFi, treasury management, and the Solana ecosystem.

Chapters

00:00:00 Why Solana as a Treasury Asset?

00:00:41 Volatility, Convertible Debt, and Cost of Capital

00:01:20 Introducing Joseph and DeFi Development Corp

00:02:10 The Evolution of DeFi Development Corp

00:03:56 Staking, Validators, and Yield Strategies

00:05:40 Breaking Down Solana Yield Strategies

00:10:10 Risks in Staking and Looping Strategies

00:12:03 The Case for Crypto Treasury Companies

00:15:03 Solana Per Share Growth and Fundraising Flywheels

00:20:02 Challenges with NAV Premium Compression

00:27:16 Solana’s Market Share in Treasury Companies

00:30:00 ETFs and Their Impact on Crypto Treasuries

00:36:01 The Future of Public Market Crypto Instruments

00:46:14 Risks and Controversies in Crypto Treasuries

00:54:16 Locked Solana and OTC Markets

01:06:15 DeFi Development Corp’s Treasury Accelerator Program

01:08:09 Bull Case for Solana and Price Predictions