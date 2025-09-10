Solana’s Rise as a Treasury Powerhouse: DeFi Development Corp’s Bold Strategy

In this episode of The Defiant Podcast, we sit down with Joseph Onorati, CEO of DeFi Development Corp, the second-largest Solana treasury company. Joseph shares the journey of transforming DeFi Development Corp into a Solana-focused treasury powerhouse, their innovative yield strategies, and why Solana’s volatility and native yield make it a compelling treasury asset. We also dive into the broader case for crypto treasury companies, the risks and rewards of staking strategies, and the future of Solana in the blockchain ecosystem.

Episode Description

Plus, Joseph shares his bold prediction: Solana flipping Ethereum by market cap. Tune in for a deep dive into the intersection of DeFi, treasury management, and the Solana ecosystem.

Chapters
00:00:00 Why Solana as a Treasury Asset?
00:00:41 Volatility, Convertible Debt, and Cost of Capital
00:01:20 Introducing Joseph and DeFi Development Corp
00:02:10 The Evolution of DeFi Development Corp
00:03:56 Staking, Validators, and Yield Strategies
00:05:40 Breaking Down Solana Yield Strategies
00:10:10 Risks in Staking and Looping Strategies
00:12:03 The Case for Crypto Treasury Companies
00:15:03 Solana Per Share Growth and Fundraising Flywheels
00:20:02 Challenges with NAV Premium Compression
00:27:16 Solana’s Market Share in Treasury Companies
00:30:00 ETFs and Their Impact on Crypto Treasuries
00:36:01 The Future of Public Market Crypto Instruments
00:46:14 Risks and Controversies in Crypto Treasuries
00:54:16 Locked Solana and OTC Markets
01:06:15 DeFi Development Corp’s Treasury Accelerator Program
01:08:09 Bull Case for Solana and Price Predictions

Source: https://thedefiant.io/podcasts-and-videos/podcast/solana-s-rise-as-a-treasury-powerhouse-defi-development-corp-s-bold-strategy

TensorBoard, Checkpoints, and Custom Hooks in Keras