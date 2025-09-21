The post Solana’s Yakovenko Says Bitcoin Must Upgrade to Survive Quantum Threat by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko warned that Bitcoin developers must act to prepare for a possible quantum computing breakthrough that could render the network’s current security measures obsolete. Speaking at the All-In Summit 2025, Yakovenko said there’s a “50/50” chance quantum computers will be powerful enough within five years to break the cryptographic protections securing Bitcoin wallets. “We should migrate Bitcoin to a quantum-resistant signature scheme,” he said. The concern stems from the possibility of quantum machines running algorithms like Shor’s, which could crack the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm currently protecting Bitcoin private keys. That would make it possible to forge transactions and compromise wallets, an existential risk for the network. Community pushback Bitcoin’s design doesn’t make such a change easy. A migration to post-quantum cryptography would require a hard fork, a highly contentious and technically complex process that would need widespread support across the network and would not be backward-compatible. While Yakovenko stressed urgency, others in the crypto community aren’t convinced the threat is near. Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, estimated that the technology is still somewhat far away and even making Bitcoin quantum-ready is “relatively simple.” Bitcoin Core contributor Peter Todd pointed out earlier on social media that quantum computers “don’t exist” as “the demos running toy problems do not count.” To Luke Dashjr, another Bitcoin Core contributor, quantum isn’t as much of a threat to Bitcoin now as spam and developer corruption, which the community can now address. Yakovenko argued that advances in artificial intelligence show how quickly lab work can leap into the real world. The moment tech giants like Apple or Google roll out quantum-safe cryptographic stacks, he said, “it’s time to migrate.” Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/09/20/solana-s-yakovenko-says-bitcoin-must-upgrade-to-survive-quantum-threat-by-2030The post Solana’s Yakovenko Says Bitcoin Must Upgrade to Survive Quantum Threat by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko warned that Bitcoin developers must act to prepare for a possible quantum computing breakthrough that could render the network’s current security measures obsolete. Speaking at the All-In Summit 2025, Yakovenko said there’s a “50/50” chance quantum computers will be powerful enough within five years to break the cryptographic protections securing Bitcoin wallets. “We should migrate Bitcoin to a quantum-resistant signature scheme,” he said. The concern stems from the possibility of quantum machines running algorithms like Shor’s, which could crack the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm currently protecting Bitcoin private keys. That would make it possible to forge transactions and compromise wallets, an existential risk for the network. Community pushback Bitcoin’s design doesn’t make such a change easy. A migration to post-quantum cryptography would require a hard fork, a highly contentious and technically complex process that would need widespread support across the network and would not be backward-compatible. While Yakovenko stressed urgency, others in the crypto community aren’t convinced the threat is near. Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, estimated that the technology is still somewhat far away and even making Bitcoin quantum-ready is “relatively simple.” Bitcoin Core contributor Peter Todd pointed out earlier on social media that quantum computers “don’t exist” as “the demos running toy problems do not count.” To Luke Dashjr, another Bitcoin Core contributor, quantum isn’t as much of a threat to Bitcoin now as spam and developer corruption, which the community can now address. Yakovenko argued that advances in artificial intelligence show how quickly lab work can leap into the real world. The moment tech giants like Apple or Google roll out quantum-safe cryptographic stacks, he said, “it’s time to migrate.” Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/09/20/solana-s-yakovenko-says-bitcoin-must-upgrade-to-survive-quantum-threat-by-2030

Solana’s Yakovenko Says Bitcoin Must Upgrade to Survive Quantum Threat by 2030

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 04:19
NEAR
NEAR$3.176+0.25%
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.06322-0.04%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185507+0.28%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.0000358-4.22%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003218-5.63%

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko warned that Bitcoin developers must act to prepare for a possible quantum computing breakthrough that could render the network’s current security measures obsolete.

Speaking at the All-In Summit 2025, Yakovenko said there’s a “50/50” chance quantum computers will be powerful enough within five years to break the cryptographic protections securing Bitcoin wallets.

“We should migrate Bitcoin to a quantum-resistant signature scheme,” he said.

The concern stems from the possibility of quantum machines running algorithms like Shor’s, which could crack the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm currently protecting Bitcoin private keys. That would make it possible to forge transactions and compromise wallets, an existential risk for the network.

Community pushback

Bitcoin’s design doesn’t make such a change easy. A migration to post-quantum cryptography would require a hard fork, a highly contentious and technically complex process that would need widespread support across the network and would not be backward-compatible.

While Yakovenko stressed urgency, others in the crypto community aren’t convinced the threat is near. Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, estimated that the technology is still somewhat far away and even making Bitcoin quantum-ready is “relatively simple.”

Bitcoin Core contributor Peter Todd pointed out earlier on social media that quantum computers “don’t exist” as “the demos running toy problems do not count.” To Luke Dashjr, another Bitcoin Core contributor, quantum isn’t as much of a threat to Bitcoin now as spam and developer corruption, which the community can now address.

Yakovenko argued that advances in artificial intelligence show how quickly lab work can leap into the real world. The moment tech giants like Apple or Google roll out quantum-safe cryptographic stacks, he said, “it’s time to migrate.”

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/09/20/solana-s-yakovenko-says-bitcoin-must-upgrade-to-survive-quantum-threat-by-2030

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

The search for the best crypto to buy now has never been more intense, as meme coins continue to dictate market narratives in 2025. Shiba Inu and Pepe, once favorites in the sector, are now showing signs of fatigue. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as a serious rival, with its presale [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.010781+28.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09043+6.90%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000571-6.39%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/21 04:00
Partager
Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

ASTER’s 1,000% surge with CZ’s backing raised doubts over its durability against Hyperliquid’s deeper liquidity.
1
1$0.010781+28.57%
Aster
ASTER$1.5608+86.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 03:00
Partager
Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges

Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges

Recent news shows two strong moves in the meme coin space. The SPX6900 has gained massive traction with community-driven momentum, […] The post Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges appeared first on Coindoo.
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00009774+1.25%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.3314+5.27%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00265+3.03%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/21 04:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges

Bitgo Files for US IPO, Aims for NYSE Listing Under ‘BTGO’

Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Unveiled Outside US Capitol Honoring His Crypto Support