Solar and Internet from Space: The Future of Global Connectivity and Energy Supply

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/18 14:47
MicroVisionChain
The promise and the reneging that follows.

The greatest pain comes from a promise broken.

I expected more from him, but he disappointed my expectation. Maybe he had his reasons.

Before I dive into what he did, I’d like to inform you it was Quiptik who broke the promise made. Yes, it was I, but let me explain what the problem was.

I declared in one of my recent posts about two months ago that I'd be dropping a new article on Hackernoon every week. I promised to write things about blockchain, AI, quantum, and anything that is a concern in the tech world and needs a solution. Then it didn't happen. And it was because I temporarily couldn't access the internet and electricity.

\ If you live in some local parts of Nigeria, Africa, or anywhere in the world that isn’t a major city hub, you probably know the drill. Power goes out without warning, and the network is never stable.

I recently left Lagos to pay my parents a visit and spend some time with them. That was a place where both power and internet were unreliable, and that meant my articles stayed stuck on my laptop instead of reaching you.

Though that was not the first time I had experienced such. I had to patiently wait till I returned to Lagos before I could post any articles. But the reality is that it isn’t just a personal inconvenience. Billions of people worldwide are locked out of the digital world because they lack access to the internet and electricity.

\

Let's talk about spacetech.

So far, one of our biggest achievements in space technology is telecommunication via satellites.

For internet and power, satellites and solar energy hold the key. With low-Earth orbit satellites that act like a constellation of routers in the sky, making internet access a possibility in places where fiber cables will never reach is now a possibility that companies like Spacecoin are making available to us. At the same time, ideas for space-based solar systems suggest that we could one day have systems that collect sunlight above the clouds and send it back to Earth. So that everyone, no matter their location, could have constant electricity.

\ As of now, many are without internet and electricity, which makes them underperformer in this era of fast-increasing technology. Some of them have stories that remain local when they should be global. Work goes unseen, and many ideas never leave the village. One of the most useful goals of spacetech is to connect Earth, so merely escaping Earth for fun shouldn't be a priority.

So yes, I broke my promise to post weekly. But the excuse itself tells the story. Until we fix power and internet access, many voices will keep going unheard. The best solution would be to harness the power of spacetech.

I AM QUIPTIK.

Partager des idées

