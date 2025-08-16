Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/16 01:45
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002292-0.90%

Solayer launched SVM Bridge, an interoperability protocol to connect Solana and the Solana Virtual Machine.

Summary
  • Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to boost interoperability in the Solana ecosystem
  • SVM Bridge will connect Solana with InfiniSVM and other SVM chains.
  • Network boasts low latency, security, and efficient asset bridging

Solana (SOL) ecosystem’s interoperability could soon get a boost. On Friday, August 15, Solayer, the company behind InfiniSVM, announced the launch of SVM Bridge. The bridge will serve as an interoperability solution for networks using the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM).

The bridge will connect the Solana network with InfiniSVM and other SVM chains. Solayer claims that it will feature ultra-low latency and minimal transaction fees to keep asset transfers efficient.

Because of its native support for SVM chains, the SVM Bridge eliminates translation layers. This enhances performance compared to similar interoperability solutions. Solayer claims that the network can achieve finality in one second, with fees at 0.0006 SOL.

Solayer partnered with SOON, which is already building across multiple layer-1 models with its Decoupled SVM model. This enables it to deploy the Solana Virtual Machine on other chains.

SVM Bridge offers safer Solana integration

Solayer highlighted that multichain bridges present significant security challenges. Since 2021, users and protocols have lost $2.7 billion in bridge attacks, making them one of the most vulnerable technologies in the blockchain space.

This is largely due to the fact that they introduce centralization in an otherwise decentralized environment. While bridge technology is improving, centralization remains a key concern.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

The TikTok official X account denies accusations from Congressman Brad Sherman alleging its ‘Chinese owners’ have bought $300 million worth of TRUMP memecoins to get Trump to prolong its extension. In a recent post, the official account replied to Sherman…
U
U$0.021+0.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.69-3.54%
GET
GET$0.011587+1.18%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 20:59
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001877+10.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-1.26%
AaveToken
AAVE$279.46-2.96%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-0.88%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010298-0.82%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds