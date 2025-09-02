SolMining cloud mining allows XRP users to increase passive income

Crypto News Flash
2025/09/02
SolMining cloud mining allows XRP users to increase passive income.

Volatility in the XRP market has once again caught investors’ attention. After several rounds of price swings, the outlook for Ripple (XRP) is still uncertain, pushing some investors to explore more stable income opportunities.

Industry analysts highlight Sol Mining as a key beneficiary of recent capital flows from crypto whales. The platform leverages on-chain smart contracts and offers multiple yield tiers. By depositing XRP, users can purchase hashrate contracts without needing any hardware of their own. The system automatically calculates and settles earnings on a daily basis. Data shows that the top-tier plan can deliver outputs of up to 50,000 DOGE per day, a remarkable figure in the crypto sector.

Community members note that SolMining’s model allows them to keep funds liquid while earning relatively predictable returns. One long-term XRP holder explained: “In the past, when the market dropped, I could only wait helplessly for a rebound. Now, at least part of my funds are steadily growing, which gives me more confidence to keep holding.”

How to earn stable passive income with SolMining?

  1. Visit SolMining and create your account—you’ll receive a $15 bonus.
  2. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and schedule and purchase it.
  3. Your earnings will be paid daily to your wallet.

Illustrative performance of different hashrate contracts (example calculations):

  • Entry-Level Contract: Short-term and low entry point, designed for new users to get familiar with the mining model. Example calculation shows a daily output of about 15 DOGE.
  • Standard & Classic Contracts: Aimed at users seeking medium-term stable hashrate. Example calculation indicates daily output of roughly 1,500 DOGE.
  • Advanced & High-Performance Contracts: For users looking to capture larger market opportunities. Example calculation shows daily output of around 5,000 DOGE.
  • Flagship Hashrate Contract: Backed by institutional-grade infrastructure. Example calculation suggests daily output of up to 30,000 DOGE.

The platform offers a variety of computing power contracts. Click here for more details.

SolMining’s Six Key Advantages

  1. Regulatory Transparency

Headquartered in the UK, SolMining operates in full compliance with local financial regulations. All contracts are clearly traceable, ensuring transparency and trust.

  1. Simplicity

No mining hardware or technical expertise required, and the intuitive interface is suitable for both beginners and experienced users.

  1. 100% Green Energy

Our data centers in Northern Europe and Canada are powered entirely by renewable energy, ensuring stable performance and environmental sustainability.

  1. Multi-Currency Support

The platform supports deposits and withdrawals in multiple currencies, including USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, USDC, and SOL.

  1. Support from Industry Leaders

Strategic support from Bitmain, a leading global mining hardware manufacturer, strengthens SolMining’s technology and supply chain security.

  1. Advanced Security

From login to withdrawal, your assets are protected by Cloudflare security, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication.

Safe and Sustainable

Trust and security are paramount in the cryptocurrency mining industry. Our platform operates with high transparency, ensuring open and transparent information and fully complying with relevant regulations to maximize the protection of all users’ investments. This allows you to focus on stable returns without worrying about the security of your assets.

Furthermore, we remain committed to a sustainable development strategy. All of our mining farms utilize only clean, renewable energy sources such as solar, hydropower, and wind power. This enables us to operate with a low carbon footprint, reducing our environmental impact and contributing positively to global climate neutrality goals.

Final Thoughts

In an uncertain market, SolMining offers investors a way to balance stability and growth. With a focus on regulatory compliance, renewable energy, and security, the platform strives to be a reliable choice for investors seeking stable cryptocurrency returns.

For more information, visit sol mining

For business inquiries, please contact: [email protected].

The solmining app is available for download on Google Play.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

PANews reported on September 2nd that Matrixport analyzed in today's chart that Ethereum transaction volume plummeted from $122 billion to $57 billion, leading to a concentrated liquidation of speculative long positions. Despite several technical support levels, the funding rate has fallen below 10%, indicating a slowdown in ETF inflows. Ethereum is currently in a post-overbought digestion phase, with implied volatility remaining elevated. For aggressive investors, selling call options offers a way to capture the volatility premium, but the likelihood of a short-term return to $5,000 is limited. Overall, risk management remains paramount, and the agency maintains a cautious stance after the price broke through key support levels.
PANews2025/09/02 14:49
Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

PANews reported on September 2 that according to a security alert released by the GoPlus Chinese community, DEX Bunni, built on Uniswap v4, was suspected of being hacked on Ethereum and UniChain, with total losses exceeding US$8.4 million. Earlier news reported that security company BlockSec discovered suspicious transactions targeting Bunni contracts through its monitoring system, with initial losses of approximately US$2.3 million.
PANews2025/09/02 15:39
Fractional Ownership Explained: How $50 Can Give You a Stake in a Business

Own a part of a real-world asset with as little as&nbsp;$50. The idea of owning part of a revenue-generating business once felt out of reach for most people. Traditionally, investing in real estate, hospitality, or other high-ROI businesses required significant capital — often tens of thousands of dollars just to get started. The result? Everyday investors were locked out, while opportunities flowed to those with deep&nbsp;pockets. But what if you could enter that world with just&nbsp;$50? This is the promise of fractional ownership through NFTs. Platforms like AxionVerse are making it possible for anyone — not just institutional investors — to buy into real-world businesses through affordable, fractionalized NFTs. Why Traditional Investments Exclude Most&nbsp;People Traditional investments are&nbsp;often: Expensive to access — Minimum buy-ins are too&nbsp;high. Opaque — Investors rarely see where funds&nbsp;go. Illiquid — Lock-in periods make it hard to&nbsp;exit. Meanwhile, NFTs have been seen as speculative, with little to no real-world value attached. That perception is now shifting. What Is AxionVerse? AxionVerse is an investment platform designed to bridge the gap between digital and physical assets. Unlike speculative NFTs, AxionVerse connects tokens to tangible, revenue-generating businesses. Their mission is simple: make real-world investing affordable, transparent, and accessible to everyone. How AxionVerse works: NFT Access — Each NFT represents a stake in a specific pool of investments. Real-World Assets — Funds are invested into sectors like hospitality (service apartments), the food industry, and other businesses with consistent demand. USDT Dividends — Investors receive quarterly or bi-annual payouts in USDT, creating a reliable stream of passive&nbsp;income. Future Expansion — Plans include launching a native token and expanding into broader asset classes, further strengthening the ecosystem. AxionVerse isn’t just offering NFTs — it’s redefining them. By attaching NFTs to real-world businesses, they transform digital ownership into real, measurable wealth creation. Real-World Use&nbsp;Cases To understand the impact, let’s look at how fractionalized NFTs play out in actual&nbsp;sectors: 1. Service Apartments Imagine a $500,000 serviced apartment project. Traditionally, only one or two investors could take part. With fractional ownership, 10,000 NFTs at $50 each can fund the project. Each NFT holder owns a piece of the revenue stream from rentals. If the apartment generates $50,000 in profit annually, and dividends are distributed quarterly, each NFT could represent a proportional payout directly to investors’ wallets. 2. Food Businesses Consider a food chain expanding into a new city. Launching requires $100,000. Instead of relying on a single large backer, AxionVerse fractionalizes the investment into 2,000 NFTs priced at $50. As the restaurant generates profit, investors receive their share in USDT. Unlike speculative restaurant equity, payouts are transparent and automated via smart contracts. 3. Diversified Portfolios Investors aren’t limited to a single project. With $200, someone could hold four NFTs tied to different sectors — say, two in hospitality, one in food, and one in a future retail expansion. This diversification lowers risk while maintaining affordability. How Fractional NFTs Change the&nbsp;Game Fractional ownership works by breaking down a large investment into smaller, more accessible pieces. Here’s how AxionVerse makes it&nbsp;simple: Buy an NFT — For as little as $50, you purchase a token that represents fractional ownership. Funds are invested — Proceeds are allocated into real-world businesses like service apartments and food&nbsp;chains. Profits are generated — The businesses operate and earn&nbsp;revenue. Dividends are paid — Investors receive quarterly or bi-annual payouts in USDT, directly through smart contracts. This system democratizes access. One person with $50 may not be able to buy into a hospitality business — but 1,000 people pooling $50 each creates $50,000 of collective investment power. The Technology That Makes It&nbsp;Possible The backbone of fractional ownership is blockchain transparency and smart contracts. AxionVerse employs a multi-contract system to ensure accountability: NFT Contract — Mints and tracks ownership. Bank Contract — Holds and manages invested&nbsp;funds. Withdrawal Logger — Records any admin withdrawals for transparency. Dividend Distributor — Automates dividend calculation and distribution. Claimable Contract — Lets investors claim their dividends directly. Future Enhancement: Investment Tracker — Will allow mapping of funds to specific businesses for even more transparency. This structure minimizes trust issues. Investors aren’t just relying on promises — they can verify transactions directly on-chain. Why This&nbsp;Matters Fractionalized NFTs solve four major investment problems: Affordability — Anyone can start investing with&nbsp;$50. Accessibility — No gatekeepers or minimum capital&nbsp;hurdles. Transparency — Every transaction is logged on-chain. Passive income — Quarterly or bi-annual dividends in stablecoins like&nbsp;USDT. How AxionVerse Generates Sustainable Value Unlike purely speculative NFT projects, AxionVerse has a sustainable revenue&nbsp;model: NFT Sales — Primary funding source for investments. Real Business ROI — Profits generated from tangible businesses. This combination ensures long-term stability and real returns, bridging speculative digital culture with traditional wealth creation. A New Era of Investing With AxionVerse, digital ownership translates directly into real-world wealth creation. It’s a shift from speculation to sustainability — where NFTs don’t just represent digital art, but ownership in businesses that generate measurable returns. For investors, it means you don’t have to wait until you’ve “saved enough” to participate in lucrative opportunities. You can start small, build gradually, and still earn a consistent income. Final Thought The future of investing isn’t gated by banks, brokers, or massive capital requirements. It’s fractional, transparent, and accessible to anyone with $50 and an internet connection. Fractional Ownership Explained: How $50 Can Give You a Stake in a Business was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/02 15:31
