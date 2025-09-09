SolMining has launched an XRP dual-mining mode, allowing users to mine Bitcoin (BTC) with XRP.

XRP holders have long faced an unresolved pain point: Unlike Bitcoin, which continuously mines new coins through computing power, XRP is issued all at once at its inception, making it impossible to obtain additional tokens through "mining" like BTC. This means that XRP users can only increase their holdings through market price fluctuations or trading, lacking the same value-added methods as Bitcoin miner.

SolMining's recently launched XRP dual-mining model provides a new solution to this problem. Through this model, users can directly use their XRP to activate contracts without having to sell XRP. After activating the contract, they can wait for 24 hours for automatic income to be generated, allowing you to get the maximum return on investment for your idle XRP.

Why choose XRP mining?

Activate idle assets： Long-term XRP holders can participate in asset appreciation without having to sell their coins.

Invest in multiple mainstream currencies simultaneously：Simply activate the contract with XRP, bind your XRP address, and the system will pay daily returns to your wallet.

Risk hedging：Relying solely on XRP price fluctuations can be risky. Mining BTC reduces the risk of a single currency.

Lower barriers to entry：No need to purchase mining equipment or pay electricity bills; users can participate in mining with just XRP.For ordinary investors, the barrier to entry is much lower than traditional mining.

How to start mining Dogecoin?

1. Visit SolMining and create your account – you'll receive a $15 bonus.

2. Select a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe and purchase it.

3. Your earnings will be paid daily to your wallet.

Some contract examples

Beginner Miner: Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily Return: $3.50 | Return at Maturity: $100 + $7

Entry-Level Miner: Investment: $500 | Period: 7 days | Daily Return: $6.25 | Return at Maturity: $500 + $43.75

Basic Miner: Investment: $3,000 | Period: 20 days | Daily Return: $43.5 | Return at Maturity: $3,000 + $870

Advanced Miner: Investment: $5,000 | Period: 30 days | Daily Return: $77.50 | Return at Maturity: $5,000 + $2,325

Top Miner: Investment: $16,000 | Period: 30 days | Daily Return: $264 | Return at Maturity: $16,000 + $7,920

Top Miner: Investment: $55,000 | Period: 40 days | Daily Return: $973.5 Maturity Payout: $55,000 + $38,940

Quantum Miner: Investment: $150,000 | Lifetime: 47 days | Daily Payout: $2,790 Maturity Payout: $150,000 + $131,130

Click here to view our contracts or visit our website at solmining.com.

Security and Compliance Assurance

In any investment model, asset security is always a core concern for investors. SolMining has implemented a multi-layered security mechanism for its platform operations:

UK Registration and Compliance: SolMining is registered in the UK and adheres to the local financial and corporate regulatory framework, ensuring the platform operates in a legal and transparent environment. All operational data is verifiable.

Green Energy Driven: SolMining's data centers primarily rely on renewable energy sources such as solar, hydro, and wind power to minimize carbon emissions and meet ESG sustainability standards.

Long-Term Sustainable Strategy: By continuously optimizing energy efficiency, SolMining not only ensures the long-term stability of its mining operations but also promotes a more environmentally friendly and responsible development of the entire industry.

Conclusion

The launch of SolMining’s XRP dual-mining model marks an important step in broadening the possibilities for XRP holders. By turning idle assets into active mining power, investors can participate in Bitcoin production without giving up their XRP positions. Combined with its multi-layered security system, UK regulatory compliance, and commitment to green energy, SolMining offers a pathway that balances innovation, transparency, and sustainability.

In a market where volatility and opportunity go hand in hand, approaches like “XRP dual mining” may provide investors with not only new ways to diversify but also the confidence that their assets are managed in a secure and future-oriented environment.

Official Website: https://solmining.com

Contact Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.