SolMining launches cloud mining with XRP and ADA support, unlocking daily passive income

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 21:47
As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, passive income is becoming a key focus for investors. solmining, a UK-registered cloud mining company, announced that its contract products now support XRP and Cardano (ADA). Users don’t need to purchase mining machines; simply deposit tokens to start cloud mining. The system allocates computing power from renewable energy data centers, settles profits within 24 hours, and returns principal upon contract expiration.

Investors’ Demand for New Revenue Models

Traditional mining has long been controversial: high electricity costs, complex hardware configuration, and high barriers to entry have deterred ordinary investors. Staking models, meanwhile, have been questioned due to regulatory risks and volatile returns. Against this backdrop, cloud mining has gradually gained market favor as a simple, hardware-free alternative.

SolMining’s addition of XRP and ADA to its support portfolio reflects investors’ preference for mainstream assets, particularly those seeking stable returns without the burden of owning their own mining farms.

How the Model Works

SolMining’s operation is simple:

  • Users deposit XRP or ADA and activate a contract;
  • The platform allocates computing power from its green energy data centers;
  • Profits are calculated in real time and settled to the user’s account within 24 hours;
  • Upon contract expiration, the principal is fully returned.

This model transforms idle assets into a stable cash flow while maintaining high liquidity and reducing operational risk.

How to increase your assets with SolMining?

1. Go to the official SolMining page and sign up – you’ll receive a $15 bonus.

2. Now, choose a mining contract that meets your budget needs along with the timeframe, and then buy it. 

3. You are going to receive your earnings every day in the provided crypto wallet. 

Some contract examples

  • Beginner Miner: Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily Return: $3.50 | Return at Maturity: $100 + $7
  • Entry-Level Miner: Investment: $500 | Period: 6 days | Daily Return: $6.25 | Return at Maturity: $500 + $37.5
  • Basic Miner: Investment: $3,000 | Period: 20 days | Daily Return: $43.50 | Return at Maturity: $3,000 + $870
  • Advanced Miner: Investment: $5,000 | Period: 30 days | Daily Return: $77.5 | Return at Maturity: $5,000 + $2,325
  • Top Miner: Investment: $16,000 | Period: 30 days | Daily Return: $275.2 | Return at Maturity: $16,000 + $9,632
  • Top Miner: Investment: $55,000 | Period: 40 days | Daily Return: $1028.5 Maturity Payout: $55,000 + $41,140
  • Quantum Miner: Investment: $150,000 | Lifetime: 47 days | Daily Payout: $2,850 Maturity Payout: $150,000 + $133,950

Profits settle automatically every day. Users will get the principal refunded once the mining contract expires. Click this link to find out more regarding the contract.

The Advantages of Green Energy

Since its founding in 2017, SolMining has consistently used renewable energy sources such as solar, hydropower, and wind power to power its global data centers. According to its latest ESG disclosure, this model reduces carbon emissions by over 40% compared to traditional mining operations.

A SolMining spokesperson stated:

“While pursuing returns, investors are increasingly prioritizing transparency and sustainability. We aim to combine a daily passive income model with green energy mining to ensure both profitable and socially responsible investments.”

Conclusion

As the cryptocurrency industry matures, platforms that balance low barriers to entry, sustainability, and stable returns will stand out. By adding XRP and ADA cloud mining contracts, SolMining is providing a new passive income stream for millions of cryptocurrency holders worldwide, while also contributing to a greener and more inclusive crypto economy.

👉 Learn more: solmining.com

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/28/solmining-launches-cloud-mining-with-xrp-and-ada-support-unlocking-daily-passive-income/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

