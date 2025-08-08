SolMining Launches XRP (5-40 Days) Smart Contract to Maximize Your Passive Income

In the middle of rising crypto momentum and the renewed push for passive income tools, SolMining has just made its boldest move yet – launching a new line of XRP-powered smart contracts designed to help everyday users start mining Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Litecoin without any hardware or setup.

And here’s the kicker: New users get a $15 bonus just for signing up.

This isn’t some complicated DeFi scheme. SolMining has stripped out the complexity, the noise, and the equipment costs – offering clean, short-term mining contracts powered by green energy and backed by real infrastructure across Kazakhstan, Canada, and Norway.

Why XRP-Powered Mining Contracts Are a Game-Changer

For years, XRP holders have been stuck with one of two options: hold and wait… or trade and risk. But now, there’s a third path – activate idle XRP and generate stable, daily returns by deploying it into cloud-based mining contracts.

Here’s how it works:

You fund your account using XRP (or SOL, BTC, USDT, etc.)



Choose a smart contract (starting from as low as $15, can be purchased with bonus)



Start earning automatically – no hardware, no noise, no stress



It’s crypto mining without the headaches.

Real Contracts, Real Returns – All Backed by SolMining’s Global Infrastructure

SolMining isn’t a new player. Founded in 2017 and based in the UK, it manages over 600,000 mining machine clusters and operates 2 GW of clean-energy capacity worldwide. That includes:

700 MW plant in Kazakhstan (air + immersion cooling)



1 GW site in Canada (full immersion tech)



60 MW facility in Norway (eco-friendly air cooling)



These data centers mine in real time, and when you activate a contract, your share of the hash power begins mining immediately.

What Makes the Contracts So Attractive?

These contracts are tailored for short-term gains, meaning users don’t have to lock up their funds for months. Every 24 hours, profits are automatically settled and added to your balance. You can withdraw at any time.

(Free Contract) Principal: $15, 1-day term, Fixed return: $15.50

(Trial Contract) Principal: $100, 2-day term, Fixed return: $107

(Standard Contract) Principal: $1,500, 15-day term, Fixed return: $1,687.50

(Classic Contract) Principal: $3,000, 20-day term, Fixed return: $3,786

(Premium Contract) Principal: $9,000, 30-day term, Fixed return: $13,050

(Super Contract) Principal: $55,000, 40-day term, Fixed return: $92,400

All plans include principal protection. At the end of the term, your original XRP is returned, along with the profit.

Green Energy = Sustainable Yield

SolMining doesn’t just promise returns – it backs them with clean, renewable energy sources, including:

Hydropower



Geothermal



Solar



Wind



This isn’t just good for the environment – it lowers operational costs, which translates to better yields for users.

Why XRP and ADA Whales Are Quietly Flocking In

Over the past 60 days, internal data shows an uptick in whale accounts shifting large XRP holdings into mining contracts, often earning $10,000+ per day across VIP tiers.

SolMining’s VIP reward structure offers extra interest boosts and cash bonuses for high-volume investors. But even small players can start earning from Day One – no pressure, no lock-in.

Your First Step: Register and Claim $15

Ready to see it in action?

SolMining is giving new users a $15 bonus to try cloud mining with zero upfront risk. It takes less than a minute to register, and once you activate a contract, your earnings begin immediately.

👉 Click here to register and claim your free bonus

Final Take

Whether you’re holding XRP, SOL, or DOGE… don’t just let it sit. SolMining offers an easy, low-risk way to generate daily passive income using idle crypto assets.

You don’t need a miner or a degree in blockchain. You just need 60 seconds and an XRP wallet. Start mining. Start earning. Powered by clean energy, backed by real infrastructure.



Ready to put your XRP to work? Sign up now at SolMining.com and activate your free $15 mining contract.