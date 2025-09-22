The post Solotto Launches as Solana’s First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Los Angeles, California, September 22nd, 2025, FinanceWire Solotto, a decentralized lottery platform built on Solana, was recently announced as the first project to introduce a community-powered lottery system built on Pump.Fun’s Ascend protocol. The platform aims to revolutionize lotteries by moving them from traditional money systems to blockchain, eliminating the need for ticket purchases or “pay-to-play” participation. Instead of buying tickets, participants automatically gain entries simply by trading and holding Solotto ($LOTTO) like any other Solana-based token. Powered by Ascend, 70% of creator fees are directed into a community lottery pool, while 30% are allocated to an infrastructure wallet that supports marketing and project growth. This design makes Solotto both accessible and educational. Every trade contributes to lottery eligibility while allowing participants to refine their trading strategies in a transparent, risk-managed environment. With no hidden taxes, 10% of supply locked, and doxxed leadership, Solotto addresses common concerns in DeFi by removing the fear of rugs and building a community-driven foundation for growth. By combining familiar lottery dynamics with on-chain transparency, Solotto positions itself as a new standard for decentralized rewards. Driving Transparency Through DesignSolotto ($LOTTO) leverages Pump.Fun’s Ascend protocol to ensure fees are directed back into the community rather than private developer wallets. Weekly lotteries and infrastructure growth are supported by this mechanism. To further promote transparency, the team holds regular live streams on Pump.Fun and X, where the founder is doxxed and engages directly with community members. Locked Supply and Governance Ten percent of the token supply has been locked to help establish a market cap floor. These tokens will only be released in portions determined by community governance. This approach provides stability while giving holders influence over future allocation. Weekly Lotteries and Tiered Odds Solotto runs a weekly raffle every Sunday at 5:00 PM PT starting the first… The post Solotto Launches as Solana’s First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Los Angeles, California, September 22nd, 2025, FinanceWire Solotto, a decentralized lottery platform built on Solana, was recently announced as the first project to introduce a community-powered lottery system built on Pump.Fun’s Ascend protocol. The platform aims to revolutionize lotteries by moving them from traditional money systems to blockchain, eliminating the need for ticket purchases or “pay-to-play” participation. Instead of buying tickets, participants automatically gain entries simply by trading and holding Solotto ($LOTTO) like any other Solana-based token. Powered by Ascend, 70% of creator fees are directed into a community lottery pool, while 30% are allocated to an infrastructure wallet that supports marketing and project growth. This design makes Solotto both accessible and educational. Every trade contributes to lottery eligibility while allowing participants to refine their trading strategies in a transparent, risk-managed environment. With no hidden taxes, 10% of supply locked, and doxxed leadership, Solotto addresses common concerns in DeFi by removing the fear of rugs and building a community-driven foundation for growth. By combining familiar lottery dynamics with on-chain transparency, Solotto positions itself as a new standard for decentralized rewards. Driving Transparency Through DesignSolotto ($LOTTO) leverages Pump.Fun’s Ascend protocol to ensure fees are directed back into the community rather than private developer wallets. Weekly lotteries and infrastructure growth are supported by this mechanism. To further promote transparency, the team holds regular live streams on Pump.Fun and X, where the founder is doxxed and engages directly with community members. Locked Supply and Governance Ten percent of the token supply has been locked to help establish a market cap floor. These tokens will only be released in portions determined by community governance. This approach provides stability while giving holders influence over future allocation. Weekly Lotteries and Tiered Odds Solotto runs a weekly raffle every Sunday at 5:00 PM PT starting the first…

Solotto Launches as Solana’s First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery

2025/09/22 20:15
Los Angeles, California, September 22nd, 2025, FinanceWire

Solotto, a decentralized lottery platform built on Solana, was recently announced as the first project to introduce a community-powered lottery system built on Pump.Fun’s Ascend protocol. The platform aims to revolutionize lotteries by moving them from traditional money systems to blockchain, eliminating the need for ticket purchases or “pay-to-play” participation.

Instead of buying tickets, participants automatically gain entries simply by trading and holding Solotto ($LOTTO) like any other Solana-based token. Powered by Ascend, 70% of creator fees are directed into a community lottery pool, while 30% are allocated to an infrastructure wallet that supports marketing and project growth.

This design makes Solotto both accessible and educational. Every trade contributes to lottery eligibility while allowing participants to refine their trading strategies in a transparent, risk-managed environment. With no hidden taxes, 10% of supply locked, and doxxed leadership, Solotto addresses common concerns in DeFi by removing the fear of rugs and building a community-driven foundation for growth. By combining familiar lottery dynamics with on-chain transparency, Solotto positions itself as a new standard for decentralized rewards.

Driving Transparency Through DesignSolotto ($LOTTO) leverages Pump.Fun’s Ascend protocol to ensure fees are directed back into the community rather than private developer wallets. Weekly lotteries and infrastructure growth are supported by this mechanism. To further promote transparency, the team holds regular live streams on Pump.Fun and X, where the founder is doxxed and engages directly with community members.

Locked Supply and Governance

Ten percent of the token supply has been locked to help establish a market cap floor. These tokens will only be released in portions determined by community governance. This approach provides stability while giving holders influence over future allocation.

Weekly Lotteries and Tiered Odds

Solotto runs a weekly raffle every Sunday at 5:00 PM PT starting the first Sunday after launch. Winners are announced each Monday. A tiered-odds system rewards higher participation with improved chances relative to traditional lotteries. To qualify, holders must trade during the period, positioning Solotto as both a reward distribution system and an environment for learning market participation.

How to Buy $LOTTO

Solotto ($LOTTO) operates on the Solana blockchain and is available for purchase or swapping through supported Solana decentralized exchanges. Users are advised to verify the official contract address before making a transaction:

Contract Address: HJSnJaQv3u4ZyvPXiQPTyBsYJpggWsZvVH8yedjBpump

Roadmap and Growth Strategy

Prize pools will scale with trading volume and market capitalization. Planned initiatives include Dex banners, boosted visibility campaigns, advertising, and strategic marketing partnerships. Community-led governance of the infrastructure wallet and future engagement tools are expected to maintain transparency and fairness.

A Familiar Concept in a New Medium

Lotteries are widely recognized and accepted worldwide. Solotto adapts this established model for blockchain, combining familiarity with the efficiency and transparency of Solana. The project team believes Solotto could evolve into a digital-first alternative to traditional lottery systems, such as Mega Millions in the United States.

Founder’s Statement

About Solotto

Solotto is an on-chain lottery platform on Solana that integrates gamified trading with transparent reward mechanisms. Using Pump.Fun’s Ascend protocol, locked token supply, and community-driven governance, Solotto seeks to align project sustainability with holder participation. Solotto is not an online gambling service but a DeFi reward mechanism, where trading and holding a token funds transparent, on-chain community lotteries.

To Learn More:

Website: https://solotto.live

Chart: DexScreener

𝕏 : @SOLOTTOONSOL

Telegram: t.me/Solotto

Contact

Kevin Ruiz
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/solotto-launches-as-solanas-first-ever-community-powered-on-chain-lottery/

