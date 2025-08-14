Soluna’s Project Kati 1 to Reach 83 MW With Galaxy Bitcoin Miner Deployment

Galaxy Digital will deploy 48 megawatts (MW) of its bitcoin mining equipment at Soluna Holdings’ Project Kati 1 site in Texas, bringing the facility to its full 83 MW capacity.

Galaxy Moves Miners to Soluna Site as Helios Transitions to AI

According to the announcement shared with Bitcoin.com News, the deployment involves relocating miners previously operating at Galaxy’s Helios campus in the Texas panhandle. Galaxy is transitioning the Helios facility to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

The move follows Galaxy providing debt financing to Soluna in the first quarter of 2025. The new agreement extends their relationship into operational collaboration. Project Kati 1’s initial 35 MW phase is currently under construction, with plans to begin this summer.

Soluna explained that it expects the first phase to be operational by Q1 2026. Galaxy’s 48 MW deployment will be energized in stages during Q1 and Q2 2026. Galaxy will also be the first customer to begin mining at Project Kati 1 once construction is complete.

Soluna disclosed it will provide turnkey power infrastructure and operations for the Galaxy deployment. According to the team, the 48 MW agreement represents Soluna’s largest single-partner deployment to date. Soluna recently completed a 30 MW rollout with another bitcoin miner.

Soluna CEO John Belizaire stated the partnership demonstrates the company’s ability to scale its modular data center approach to meet demand. Sam Kiernan, Galaxy’s Business Development Lead, confirmed the relocation is part of Helios’s transition away from bitcoin mining.

“As demand from hyperscaler miners continues to surge, Soluna is scaling to meet the moment,” Belizaire remarked.

Once Galaxy’s miners are fully deployed at Project Kati 1, Soluna expects its total operating capacity across all sites to reach 206 MW. The site utilizes curtailed renewable energy.