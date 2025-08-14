Soluna’s Project Kati 1 to Reach 83 MW With Galaxy Bitcoin Miner Deployment

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 05:45
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021272-4.39%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1158-2.19%

Galaxy Digital will deploy 48 megawatts (MW) of its bitcoin mining equipment at Soluna Holdings’ Project Kati 1 site in Texas, bringing the facility to its full 83 MW capacity.

Galaxy Moves Miners to Soluna Site as Helios Transitions to AI

According to the announcement shared with Bitcoin.com News, the deployment involves relocating miners previously operating at Galaxy’s Helios campus in the Texas panhandle. Galaxy is transitioning the Helios facility to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

The move follows Galaxy providing debt financing to Soluna in the first quarter of 2025. The new agreement extends their relationship into operational collaboration. Project Kati 1’s initial 35 MW phase is currently under construction, with plans to begin this summer.

Soluna explained that it expects the first phase to be operational by Q1 2026. Galaxy’s 48 MW deployment will be energized in stages during Q1 and Q2 2026. Galaxy will also be the first customer to begin mining at Project Kati 1 once construction is complete.

Soluna disclosed it will provide turnkey power infrastructure and operations for the Galaxy deployment. According to the team, the 48 MW agreement represents Soluna’s largest single-partner deployment to date. Soluna recently completed a 30 MW rollout with another bitcoin miner.

Soluna CEO John Belizaire stated the partnership demonstrates the company’s ability to scale its modular data center approach to meet demand. Sam Kiernan, Galaxy’s Business Development Lead, confirmed the relocation is part of Helios’s transition away from bitcoin mining.

“As demand from hyperscaler miners continues to surge, Soluna is scaling to meet the moment,” Belizaire remarked.

Once Galaxy’s miners are fully deployed at Project Kati 1, Soluna expects its total operating capacity across all sites to reach 206 MW. The site utilizes curtailed renewable energy.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

The TikTok official X account denies accusations from Congressman Brad Sherman alleging its ‘Chinese owners’ have bought $300 million worth of TRUMP memecoins to get Trump to prolong its extension. In a recent post, the official account replied to Sherman…
U
U$0.021+0.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.69-3.54%
GET
GET$0.011587+1.18%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 20:59
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001877+10.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-1.26%
AaveToken
AAVE$279.46-2.96%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-0.88%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010298-0.82%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds