Some signs that disinflationary process is slowing

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 03:58
Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Megan Greene said on Wednesday that she voted to keep the bank rate on hold at the last policy meeting, citing higher risk of inflation persistence and lower risk of weak demand.

“Household and business inflation expectations have been elevated for some time.”

“Recent inflation news has been in food prices, which are highly salient for expectations.”

“BoE Decision Maker panel shows firms are more sensitive to higher inflation.”

“Some signs that disinflationary process is slowing.”

“Not expecting a labour market shake out.”

Market reaction

These comments received a hawkish score of 7 from FXStreet BoE Speech Tracker. GBP/USD preserves its daily recovery momentum following these remarks and was last seen rising 0.27% on the day at 1.3430.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/boes-greene-some-signs-that-disinflationary-process-is-slowing-202509031337

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine.
