somETHing pumps over 30% in 24 hours on Vitalik Buterin’s retweet

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 16:18
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.84+0.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09951-0.35%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00022-15.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01219-2.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017037-3.88%

Believe in somΞing (somETHing), a newly created cryptocurrency, has skyrocketed by over 30% in a pump partly attributed to input from Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

By press time, somETHing was trading at $0.03214, reflecting a 32.97% increase over the past day. During the same timeframe, the token’s trading volume spiked to $218,600, a notable jump from its typically low activity, with a market capitalization of $1.3 million.

somETHing one-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Despite the surge, the token remains highly illiquid, with only 461.2 units traded and no unique traders, buyers, or sellers recorded.

Why somETHing is pumping 

The sudden pump is in part linked to an X repost by Buterin of a July 31 post from Marius van der Wijden, a prominent figure in the Ethereum ecosystem. In the post titled “Believe in somΞing,” he shared an introspective message about his journey with the network as it marked its 10th anniversary.

Vitalik Buterin’s repost of post on somETHing. Source: X

Wijden’s post, which Buterin amplified, reflects on his journey since Ethereum’s inception in 2015. He highlighted his role in the Ethereum Foundation and his contributions to the network’s development, including the successful execution of ‘The Merge’ upgrade in 2022. 

Notably, the post’s nostalgic tone and emphasis on Ethereum’s decentralized ethos seem to have resonated with the community, drawing attention to somETHing. 

Overall, the lack of sustained trading activity suggests speculative hype around Buterin’s repost drives the pump more than genuine demand.

This phenomenon is not uncommon in the crypto space, where a single endorsement from a high-profile figure like Buterin can trigger notable short-term price movements.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/something-pumps-over-30-in-24-hours-on-vitalik-buterins-retweet/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

The post Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto may be entering its final calm before a storm of regulatory activity in Washington. According to Ron Hammond, Head of Policy and Advocacy at Wintermute, this week could be the last “quiet week” before Congress returns with a packed agenda that directly impacts the digital asset industry. Congress Returns With Heavy Agenda After a month-long recess in August, lawmakers are back in Washington, facing a possible shutdown at the end of September. But crypto is also high on the list. The Senate is preparing its own version of a market structure bill, a framework that could define how digital assets are regulated in the US. Unlike the House, which already passed the bipartisan Clarity Act earlier this year, the Senate wants to draft its own approach. A first draft is expected by mid-to-late September. Hammond noted that while a shutdown could delay progress, momentum is strong, and key committees are preparing to review the bill in the fall. Market Structure Bill: What to Expect The House has been working on market structure for nearly eight years, but the Senate only began serious hearings this year. Hammond explained that senators want more ownership of the process and may revise definitions around ancillary assets and decentralization tests. If progress continues, a Senate vote could happen in late October or early November, with the possibility of the House taking it up before Christmas. That means the bill could either be passed by year-end or pushed into 2026. TradFi vs. Crypto: The Tokenization Battle Beyond market structure, another hot topic is tokenization of traditional assets. Citadel and other Wall Street players have voiced skepticism, warning of risks. On the other hand, firms like Galaxy Digital are embracing tokenized securities. Hammond said the debate is intensifying in DC, with the SEC hinting at guidance on tokenized equities soon. Banks Push Back Against Stablecoins Banks are becoming more aggressive in their lobbying. Their main concern? Interest-bearing stablecoins. Banks fear these could drain deposits from the financial system. While earlier compromises had limited stablecoin issuers, banks now want additional restrictions that close off affiliates, brokers, and dealers from offering them. This puts them directly at odds with the crypto industry, which argues stablecoins bring efficiency, transparency, and lower costs for cross-border payments. Odds of Passage Prediction markets put the chance of a market structure bill becoming law this year at around 40%, but Hammond thinks the odds are higher. “The right people are talking,” Hammond said, adding that bipartisan buy-in increases the likelihood of progress. If Hammond is correct, the calm is ending. By late fall, crypto could see its most consequential regulatory shifts yet. Between the Senate’s market structure draft, stablecoin debates, and tokenization rules, the next few months may set the foundation for how digital assets operate in the US for years to come.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09951-0.35%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21357-0.18%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01302-1.73%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:20
Partager
Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.342-0.91%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1808-21.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01219-2.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:22
Partager
Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017037-3.88%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

LTC vs XRP: Litecoin Calls Ripple ‘Unwanted,’ Analyst Claps Back

Bad actors are using Ethereum smart contracts to deploy malware: ReversingLabs