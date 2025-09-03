Somnia Mainnet Goes Live Along With Native SOMI Token After 10B Testnet Transactions

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 10:47
SIX
SIX$0.02142-0.04%
CELO
CELO$0.3016-1.08%
RealLink
REAL$0.06003+4.43%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014508-0.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09909+2.20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245+1.54%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02692+4.05%
Somnia
SOMI$0.5305+430.50%

Somnia, a Layer 1 blockchain developed by UK-based metaverse technology company Improbable, has gone live with its mainnet and introduced its native token, SOMI.

The rollout follows a six month testnet phase in which the network processed more than 10 billion transactions, onboarded 118 million unique wallet addresses, and attracted over 70 ecosystem partners, according to a press release.

The Somnia Foundation said the testnet also saw Somnia process 1.9 billion transactions in a single day, a record for an EVM-compatible blockchain. CoinDesk could not verify the claims due to the testnet block explorer being offline at the time of writing.

“During the testnet we had users using applications to test the network like a mainnet would be tested,” Somnia founder Paul Thomas said in an email. “So we never hit our maximum throughput but that was because it was real users using applications. As the network grows its user and application base we expect this to scale.”

Somnia has onboarded 60 validators including Google Cloud, which also validates a number of other blockchains including Flare, Celo and Tezos.

The network claims to deliver throughput of over one million transactions per second with sub-second finality and low fees as it looks to become the most efficient blockchain network for decentralized finance (DeFi) and gaming.

At mainnet debut, the network is integrated with protocols and tools such as LayerZero, Sequence, Ankr, DIA, and Thirdweb. Its initial ecosystem includes gaming and social applications like Variance, Maelstrom and Sparkball.

The SOMI token will be used for transaction fees, validator rewards, and governance.

“It is the first blockchain designed for the speed, scale, and responsiveness required to power real-time virtual experiences, laying the foundation for an open digital asset economy where billions can actually interact, transact, and exchange value across immersive environments,” said Herman Narula, founder and CEO of Improbable.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/02/somnia-mainnet-goes-live-along-with-native-somi-token-after-10b-testnet-transactions

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

The post Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The two most powerful U.S. market regulators have teamed up to deliver big news for crypto. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a joint statement confirming that registered exchanges like the NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE and CME can now support trading of certain spot crypto assets. In simple …
Solana
SOL$210.13+3.92%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04092-4.23%
XRP
XRP$2.835+1.35%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/03 11:29
Partager
Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

The big players were shorting Hyperliquid but the altcoin's platform metrics were still strong.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006229+2.95%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/03 11:00
Partager
Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

PANews reported on September 3rd that blockchain lender Figure Technologies said on Tuesday it is targeting a valuation of up to $4.13 billion for its initial public offering (IPO). Figure and some of its existing investors plan to sell 26.3 million shares in the IPO, expected to be priced between $18 and $20 per share, aiming to raise up to $526.3 million. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and Bank of America Securities are serving as lead underwriters. Figure will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FIGR." It is reported that Figure was co-founded by technology entrepreneur Mike Cagney in 2018 and operates a blockchain-based native platform focusing on lending, trading and investment in consumer credit and digital assets.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0657+24.29%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06381+3.67%
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 11:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

Bitcoin Alternative: Ray Dalio Unveils BTC as a Crucial Hedge Against Dollar Instability

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?