Sonic Faces 6% Daily Decline – Is S the Next Undervalued Top 100 Coin?

Sonic’s 6% daily drop has sparked debate over whether this altcoin’s struggles mark weakness or present a hidden buying opportunity. With its price hovering in a tight range, traders are watching closely to see if S can flip resistance into support and carve out a recovery path. This analysis breaks down Sonic’s key technical levels and evaluates whether it could become one of the top undervalued coins in the current market.
Source: tradingview
Sonic (S) is wobbling between $0.30 and $0.35, hinting at some market struggle. The past week witnessed a small dip, down nearly 4%, while the last month's fall reached close to 23%. The coin sits below a key resistance at $0.37, with another hurdle looming at $0.42. Support is found at $0.27 and $0.23 if things go south. Despite a gloomy half-year drop of about 65%, the coin's movement could shift. If Sonic breaks past $0.37 and climbs towards $0.42, we might see a growth of over 20%. With careful traction in place, there's room for positive momentum if trends align favorably.
Despite heavy losses over the past months, Sonic’s support at $0.27 and $0.23 provides a foundation for potential stabilization. A breakout above $0.37, followed by $0.42, could trigger a rebound of 20% or more, signaling renewed investor confidence. If momentum shifts in its favor, S could transform from a struggling asset into an overlooked contender within the top 100 cryptocurrencies.
