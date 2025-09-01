Sonic Labs Approves $150M Expansion Into U.S. Capital Markets

Sonic Labs has passed a $150 million proposal to expand into U.S. capital markets. The plan includes launching exchange-traded products (ETPs) and a NASDAQ-linked private investment vehicle.
Additionally, a new U.S. entity, Sonic USA LLC, will establish operations in New York. Updated tokenomics and fee mechanisms will also support long-term deflationary pressure.
The approved plan allocates $50 million toward an exchange-traded fund (ETF) to track Sonic’s native token, S. ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to an asset without holding it directly, have gained strong institutional interest.
Besides ETFs, Sonic will commit up to $100 million to develop a NASDAQ-listed private investment in public equity (PIPE) vehicle.
The PIPE initiative aims to strengthen Sonic’s balance sheet while acquiring S tokens for long-term treasury holdings. Consequently, the tokens allocated to this vehicle will be locked for at least three years.
This ensures alignment with corporate partners and signals long-term commitment to institutional adoption.
Sonic USA LLC will act as the base for the expansion, with a new CEO and U.S.-based executive team.
The entity will focus on policy engagement, capital markets, and building partnerships across traditional finance. Moreover, Sonic plans to establish a New York office to anchor its presence.
Alongside expansion, Sonic approved changes to its network fee model to increase token burns.
For certain transactions, 50% of fees will be burned, creating deflationary pressure over time. Additionally, builder incentives and validator rewards will be adjusted to sustain network growth while reducing net inflation.
Unlike rival blockchains controlling large token treasuries, Sonic holds minimal reserves due to its origins under Fantom. This has limited its ability to pursue institutional partnerships and high-profile listings.
However, with updated tokenomics and fresh capital reserves, the project aims to compete more aggressively in the institutional market.
Community approval of the proposal indicates support for a strategic shift toward U.S. regulatory alignment and institutional adoption. Hence, Sonic positions itself to capitalize on growing demand for blockchain-based financial products in traditional markets.
