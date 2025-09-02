Sonic Labs bets on ETFs, Nasdaq PIPE, and fees: Will U.S. expansion steer S?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 08:30
NEAR
NEAR$2.367+1.32%
U
U$0.01488-19.69%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19388+0.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09972-0.50%
Capverse
CAP$0.071+1.02%

Key Takeaways

Sonic Labs’ U.S. expansion combined ETFs, a Nasdaq PIPE and $150 million in tokens. While fresh issuance creates dilution, its deflationary fee design may counter supply pressure.

Sonic Labs is making its biggest leap yet — crossing into the U.S. with a New York office, fresh Wall Street products, and a bold deflationary model for its token.

The move could open the door to big institutional money, but it also raises risks that the project will now have to navigate.

Here’s the rundown.

Sonic’s big U.S. push

Sonic Labs won a community vote to anchor itself in the U.S. market — 99.99% “For.”

The expansion includes setting up Sonic USA LLC, hiring a local CEO and team, and opening a New York office to establish a stronger presence.

Source: Snapshot.box

On the product side, Sonic is leaning into TradFi with $50 million allocated to ETFs/ETPs and a $100 million Nasdaq PIPE program. It also set aside 150 million S tokens (formerly FTM) to fund the U.S. entity.

This would make the S token more accessible to institutional investors, offering compliant entry points and custody standards.

Balancing dilution with deflation

While the Wall Street playbook brings new opportunities, it also comes with supply risks. In fact, issuance for the ETF, PIPE, and Sonic USA meant near-term dilution.

Naturally, Sonic paired this with a fee tweak: on FeeM transactions, 90% to builders, 5% to validators, 5% burned; on non-FeeM, 50% burned, 50% to validators.

If activity grows, burns could offset issuance and temper supply pressure. Having said that, results hinge on execution, fee design, and treasury discipline through cycles.

Price still heavy, eyes on execution

At press time, Sonic’s S token traded at $0.317, slipping 0.8% over the past 24 hours.

With a market cap of just over $1 billion and a 24-hour trading volume near $100 million, the token has struggled to reclaim momentum since its January peak above $1.

Source: CoinGecko

The chart showed a steady downtrend through mid-2025, with prices consolidating closer to the $0.30 mark at press time.

On top of that, a January peak near $1 has not been reclaimed. The expansion set the table; delivery will decide whether S stabilizes and rebuilds.

Next: Cardano eyes Q4 push – But without Chainlink, can momentum last?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/sonic-labs-bets-on-etfs-nasdaq-pipe-and-fees-will-u-s-expansion-steer-s/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

South Korean retail traders have continued to favor crypto-related stocks instead of high-profile US tech firms amid growing disappointment with companies like Tesla and the global push for digital assets. Related Reading: Bitcoin Mining Can’t Keep Up: Companies Buying At Quadruple Pace – Report Tesla Loses Ground, Bitmine Gains Momentum On Monday, Bloomberg reported that […]
Threshold
T$0.01606+1.58%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03629+2.51%
Wink
LIKE$0.011188-4.72%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/02 09:00
Partager
Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

The post Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Bull markets can be thrilling, with prices climbing and optimism spreading quickly across the investment world. Yet beneath the excitement, history has shown that not all rallies are smooth sailing. Each bull run teaches lessons that remain just as relevant today as they were decades ago. In the crypto space, for example, MAGACOIN FINANCE has been highlighted by analysts as one of the best performing early-stage opportunities in recent years, standing out during a time when investors are searching for the next major winner. Volatility Is Normal and Should Be Expected Markets rarely move in a straight line. Even the strongest bull runs come with sharp dips and corrections along the way. These pullbacks, often 10% or more, are not a sign of weakness but rather a healthy reset that allows for more sustainable growth. Looking back, the 1980s bull market included multiple setbacks, but the S&P 500 still averaged over 17% annual returns. The key takeaway is that trying to time these short-term moves is risky. Staying invested and maintaining a diversified portfolio has historically outperformed panic-driven trading. Don’t Get Swept Up by the Hype When prices surge, enthusiasm can overshadow logic. The late 1990s dot-com bubble remains a prime example of what happens when investors chase hype without fundamentals. Many internet companies had little revenue yet attracted massive capital before collapsing. A similar dynamic can unfold in crypto, where speculative tokens can skyrocket before vanishing just as fast. A disciplined approach –…
Threshold
T$0.01606+1.58%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.97-0.92%
GET
GET$0.009175+3.88%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 09:39
Partager
Metaplanet shareholders approve plan to raise up to $3.8 billion to buy more Bitcoin

Metaplanet shareholders approve plan to raise up to $3.8 billion to buy more Bitcoin

PANews reported on September 2 that according to Cointelegraph, shareholders of Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, approved the increase of authorized shares and the formulation of preferred stock terms, with a maximum issuance amount of US$3.8 billion. The proceeds will be mainly used to acquire Bitcoin. Earlier news broke that Metaplanet shareholders approved three resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting: increasing the total number of authorized shares, allowing for virtual general meetings, and establishing new terms for perpetual preferred stock. Metaplanet's president stated that the company plans to acquire a total of 210,000 bitcoins by 2027.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09971-0.60%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.039-4.05%
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 09:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

Metaplanet shareholders approve plan to raise up to $3.8 billion to buy more Bitcoin

A whale received 200 million WLFI unlocked last night and sold 10 million WLFI 5 hours ago.

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)