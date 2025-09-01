Sonic Labs Raises $150M for US Expansion and TradFi Adoption

Quick Highlights

Sonic plans $150M US expansion and ETF launch.

150M Sonic tokens to develop U.S. operations.

Tokenomics update makes Sonic scarcer and more valuable.

Sonic Labs Targets US Market with ETF and Token Expansion

Sonic Labs has received community approval to enter the U.S. capital markets and launch a regulated exchange-traded fund (ETF). The developers aim to raise $150 million to strengthen their presence in traditional finance and increase the appeal of the Sonic (S) token.

Source: snapshot

Major Initiatives and Token Strategy

The August 20, 2025 proposal, titled “US Expansion and TradFi Adoption,” outlines two key initiatives.

First, Sonic plans to create an ETF with a provider and privately invest $100 million in public capital on Nasdaq. Reserve funds will support token buybacks and stabilize value, with assets frozen for at least three years.

Second, Sonic Labs is forming a Sonic USA division, hiring regional managers, and investing another 150 million Sonic tokens into developing its U.S. operations. The company emphasizes its bet on institutional demand, drawing attention from U.S. regulators and institutions.

The developers also announced a tokenomics update. Redistribution of commissions and Gas Burning will make the Sonic asset scarcer, potentially boosting value.

According to CoinGecko, Sonic Labs has a market capitalization of $993 million, with the token currently trading around $0.3085, down 3.6% over the past seven days.

Sonic (S) Price. Source: CoinGecko

In parallel, Sonic Labs continues to develop its EVM-compatible first-level blockchain, launched in August 2024, further expanding the project’s technical and institutional appeal.