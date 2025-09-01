Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/01 23:46
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19127-3.97%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006145-9.28%

Sonic Labs has earned near-unanimous community approval to issue $200 million worth of its S tokens to expand into the U.S. market, including creating a proposed exchange-traded product and a Nasdaq-listed investment vehicle.

The community vote closed Sunday, recording 99.99% support from 105 participating wallets. Plus, with over 700 million tokens involved, the proposal comfortably met the S token participation quorum. After the vote, Sonic shared on X, saying, “Sonic is coming. Governance passed. Stay tuned.”

Sonic revealed plans to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic plans to back a Nasdaq-listed PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) vehicle with S tokens worth $100 million, plus another $50 million will fund an ETP (Exchange Traded Product) on the S token, which will be custodied by BitGo. According to the company, the ETP is set to be issued by a prominent regulated ETF issuer with significant assets under management.  

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, BitGo is one of the largest crypto custody firms in the U.S. But its services go beyond storage—clients can also borrow, lend, and trade directly on the platform.

As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, from January to June, BitGo’s assets under management reportedly surged from $60 billion to $100 billion. The company attributes this growth to stronger regulatory frameworks and rising crypto adoption. Early investors, including Goldman Sachs, DRW Holdings, Redpoint Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners, now find themselves eyeing a potential public exit. The company recently filed for an IPO confidentially, just as crypto markets continue to climb and Washington finally acknowledges the industry’s presence.

To advance their strategic interests in the United States, Sonic is also establishing Sonic USA LLC, led by New York employees who will lead the firm’s activities in Washington, D.C., and more broadly in finance. So far, its recently opened office is funded with 150 million S tokens, worth nearly $47.7 million.  

FantomOpera rebranded to Sonic and officially launched in December 2024, in which FTM tokens were converted to S on a 1-to-1 ratio. Back then, Fantom Foundation had less than 3% of the beginning supply left, focusing more on buybacks than partnerships. But Sonic’s team says the old token structure was holding back its growth, keeping it from strategic deals with companies such as GameStop, Robinhood, and Polymarket, and holding up early listings on major exchanges.

Reportedly, with so little supply held, only a fraction of what other similar projects hold, around 50%, Sonic was said to be buying tokens from the open market to fulfill its plan’s needs. The firm even commented, “We have 2018 tokenomics. We need 2025 tokenomics.”

Sonic wants to change its gas mechanism to address the added issuance

Sonic is also trying to recreate its gas mechanism to combat new tokens in circulation, which will burn a larger percentage of fees, thus reducing inflation and creating long-term deflationary pressure. The approach will enable the company to interact with traditional finance instruments, such as ETFs and PIPEs, while safeguarding token holders. However, the S token has dropped around 69% since January, according to figures from CoinGecko.

The blockchain company was also mentioned among the participants of an effort by the U.S. Department of Commerce to put economic data on-chain using Chainlink and Pyth oracles. That integration would allow developers to incorporate U.S. macroeconomic data directly on the Sonic network. The company added that it has the potential to unlock completely new use cases, from making trading strategies based on economic data to using macro data for on-chain lending

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.408-2.76%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.0128-8.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0669-10.44%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$199.39-2.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1282+0.23%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002528-9.74%
Partager
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Partager
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003373-2.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001573+0.76%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01216-3.64%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

MUTM Is Nearing Price Explosion: Price Prediction If Mutuum Finance Breaks $0.50 In 2025