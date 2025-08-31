Sonic Labs Starts U.S. Market Expansion with New Initiative

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 23:12
Key Points:
  • Sonic Labs’ community approves market expansion plan involving a new U.S. subsidiary.
  • Sonic’s expansion includes a $50M ETF and $100M Nasdaq PIPE.
  • Sonic USA’s leadership and New York office mark strategic U.S. entry.

On August 31st, the Sonic Labs community approved the “U.S. Market Expansion and TradFi Adoption Plan”, initiating the founding of Sonic USA LLC and a comprehensive entry into U.S. markets.

This strategic move synchronizes Sonic Labs with U.S. traditional finance, promising significant tokenomics impacts and the potential for increased institutional investment and regulatory engagement.

Sonic Labs Unveils $150M Plan with New York Headquarters

Sonic Labs’ community has endorsed a comprehensive proposal aimed at launching Sonic USA LLC. The company plans to hire a CEO and a full U.S. team, establish a New York office, and incentivize growth through employee performance programs. Innovations in tokenomics are also a focus.

Sonic’s strategy includes introducing a $50M ETF and $100M Nasdaq PIPE allocation, aiming to bolster institutional interest. 150 million S tokens will fuel Sonic USA’s growth efforts, with a focus on regulatory pathways and operational capabilities.

The community’s reaction has been forward-looking, with official communications stressing the significance of entering regulated markets. Key figures in the industry have yet to publicly voice opinions, but the potential impact on institutional liquidity remains keenly observed.

Sonic’s Expansion: Market Impact and Financial Prognosis

Did you know? Sonic Labs’ move underlies a broader trend where crypto firms leverage ETF and PIPE mechanisms as strategic tools for accessing capital markets, reflecting pathways seen in previous market expansions in traditional finance.

CoinMarketCap data (as of 15:08 UTC, August 31, 2025) reports Sonic at $0.32 with a market cap of $916.76 million. Recent 24-hour volume decreased by 34.53%, while monthly price shifts are moderate, with a 0.93% change over 30 days.

Sonic(S), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:08 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysis anticipates potential regulatory scrutiny and institutional alignment challenges. However, the proposed financial infrastructure could strengthen the project’s credibility, garnering interest from traditional finance partners potentially seeking crypto market exposure.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sonic-labs-us-expansion-initiative/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
