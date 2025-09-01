Sonic Labs Wins Approval to Issue $200M in Tokens for U.S. Expansion

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/01 17:38
Highlights:

  • Sonic Labs wins community approval for its $200M token plan with majority approval.
  • The blockchain will also fund a new US entity with leadership in New York and Washington.
  • The EVM blockchain will burn more gas fees to offset new token issuance.

Sonic Labs, the highest-performing EVM L1 blockchain, has received strong backing from its community to issue $200 million worth of S tokens. The governance vote, which ended Sunday, closed with 99.99% support from participating wallets. Over 700 million tokens were utilized, surpassing the quorum requirement, indicating strong consensus among holders.

 

The approval allows Sonic to enter the U.S. capital markets with a clear mandate. Many public companies have recently turned to crypto to strengthen reserves or diversify portfolios. Sonic, however, is taking the opposite route by using financial structures from traditional markets to strengthen its blockchain presence.

Sonic Labs Wins Approval to Fund U.S. Entity

Sonic plans to direct $100 million in tokens toward building a strategic reserve for a Nasdaq-listed PIPE vehicle. Another $50 million will support an exchange-traded product tied to the S token. Sonic has verified that the product will be issued by a prominent ETF provider that oversees over $10 billion in assets, and BitGo will custody it.

The company also announced the formation of Sonic USA LLC. The blockchain will distribute 150 million S tokens to fund this unit. The entity will establish its base in New York, where it will recruit a leadership team to manage engagement with financial players and policymakers in Washington, D.C.

This strategy is a shift of the trends observed in the entire category of publicly traded companies, which have started to adopt crypto as a balance sheet diversifier. Sonic instead leverages traditional capital market tools to improve its standing in the digital asset sector.

Sonic also solved the problems of token supplies that its predecessor, the Fantom Opera network, had. When FTM migrated in December 2024, FTM tokens were swapped to S tokens at a 1:1 ratio. The foundation itself had less than 3% of the supply. This limited control made it harder to secure partnerships and early exchange listings. “We have 2018 tokenomics.We need 2025 tokenomics,” Sonic stated in its proposal. The plan now provides greater room to pursue new opportunities and align with established financial institutions.

Gas Fees and Token Burn Plan

Sonic intends to adjust its gas fee system to counter the effects of new token issuance. A higher share of transaction fees will be burned. This change aims to place deflationary pressure on the supply while protecting long-term holders.

Since its release in January, the token has experienced challenges, and its value has dropped by almost 61%, according to CoinMarketCap. The price of the coin is about $0.3154, which is down 1.14% from the previous trading day. The burn mechanism aims to make the market more stable and improve the market sentiment.

In parallel, Sonic is set to participate in a U.S. Department of Commerce initiative that brings economic data on-chain. Developers can now obtain real-time macroeconomic data straight from Sonic’s blockchain by utilizing Chainlink and Pyth oracles.

