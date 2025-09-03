Sonic Passes $150 Million Proposal to Issue Tokens for DAT and ETF

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 04:00
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19441+2.97%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09707-1.56%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.01%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0021742+51.08%

The Layer 1 blockchain is the latest to abandon its pursuit of decentralization and cozy up to U.S traditional finance.

Layer 1 blockchain Sonic, formerly Fantom, has passed a proposal to form Sonic USA, which will deploy $150 million worth of S tokens to fund an exchange-traded fund (ETF) and digital asset treasury (DAT), offering traditional investors exposure to Sonic.

The proposal, authored by Yearn Finance and Fantom/Sonic founder Andre Cronje, calls for a shift from “2018 tokenomics” to “2025 tokenomics,” and says that its 2018 goal of full decentralization “does not suit the current market and is therefore no longer our goal.” The proposal passed on Aug. 31 with 99.99% of voters in favor, backed by 860 million S tokens, worth $258 million.

Despite the news, S has hardly moved, and is up less than half a percent today to $0.3, or a $978 million market capitalization, down 70% from its all-time high and launch price of $1.03.

S Chart – CoinGecko

With the proposal passed, Sonic USA will hire a new CEO and fill other key executive positions to spearhead the operation, now that the Sonic Labs team has finalized its LLC in the state of Delaware.

Once established, Sonic and Sonic USA LLC will dive headfirst into U.S. traditional finance, targeting ETF providers with $10 billion or more in assets under management (AUM) to launch its ETF or ETP, while scouting a NASDAQ-listed company that can leverage debt for a strategic reserve of S tokens.

The company also plans to focus heavily on U.S. regulatory alignment and emphasize Circle’s USDC stablecoin in Sonic’s DeFi ecosystem.

The pivot marks the latest addition to a growing list of ETFs and DATs that investors can buy via traditional finance rails to get exposure to the underlying cryptocurrencies, inspired by the success of Michael Saylor’s Strategy.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/sonic-passes-usd150-million-proposal-to-issue-tokens-for-dat-and-etf

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury before the IPO with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH underwritten by Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains, bringing the total holdings to 495,362 ETH – equivalent to an estimated value of approximately […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,330.07+1.05%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 00:54
Partager
U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

The U.S. manufacturing industry reportedly contracted again in August, the sixth time in a row it has happened this year.  This comes as factories struggle with the fallout from Trump’s import tariffs, which have affected the current business environment so much, some manufacturers are reminded of the Great Recession. Trump’s import tariffs may be doing […]
SIX
SIX$0.02146-0.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.419+1.65%
MAY
MAY$0.04286+0.21%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 05:30
Partager
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+50.41%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06123+2.78%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges