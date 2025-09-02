SonicStrategy Secures $40M Sonic Labs Investment, Eyes Nasdaq Listing

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/02 23:29
SIX
SIX$0.02142-0.51%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19238+0.70%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0023004+36.34%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1449-11.15%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000481+5.94%

TLDR:

  • SonicStrategy receives $40M USD investment from Sonic Labs, structured as convertible debt in $S tokens.
  • Investment sets stage for SonicStrategy’s Nasdaq listing and long-term alignment with Sonic ecosystem.
  • Debt instrument has six-month term, $4.50 USD per share conversion price, and three-year lock-up.
  • Sonic tokens funding will be locked for four years to support strategic coordination and operations.

SonicStrategy has secured a $40 million USD investment from Sonic Labs to strengthen its connection to the Sonic blockchain. The deal is structured as a convertible debt instrument funded in Sonic tokens. 

The company plans to use the funds for treasury, validator operations, and blockchain investments. This move positions SonicStrategy to pursue a Nasdaq listing in the United States. Executives from both firms say the investment aligns long-term interests and supports institutional adoption.

SonicStrategy Investment Details and Nasdaq Plans

Sonic Labs, the foundation behind the Sonic blockchain, is leading the $40 million USD funding round. 

The investment is structured as unsecured, non-interest-bearing convertible debt funded in Sonic tokens ($S). SonicStrategy can convert the debt into common shares at $4.50 USD per share if Nasdaq listing milestones are met.

The funding supports SonicStrategy’s application to list on Nasdaq or another senior U.S. exchange. The company also intends to secure at least $40 million USD in additional debt or equity financing to satisfy conversion conditions. SonicStrategy will use the capital to expand validator operations and support early-stage Sonic-based projects.

Mitchell Demeter, CEO of SonicStrategy, told Newsfile that the funds will scale operations and strengthen treasury reserves. 

The team also aims to increase institutional participation in the Sonic network. Sonic Labs’ participation reinforces strategic alignment, which includes a four-year lock on the Sonic tokens provided.

The debt instrument’s terms include a three-year lock-up on any shares issued upon conversion. This ensures long-term collaboration between SonicStrategy and Sonic Labs. Executives note that any future financing will comply with Canadian Securities Exchange rules and securities regulations.

Strategic Alignment and Crypto Market Bridge

Michael Kong, CEO of Sonic Labs, described SonicStrategy as the “natural bridge between the Sonic Network and traditional finance.” He emphasized that the investment demonstrates confidence in the company’s execution and institutional infrastructure.

SonicStrategy plans to leverage this capital to connect crypto and public markets effectively. The investment will also provide credibility and visibility to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Both companies highlight the importance of synchronized strategy for long-term network adoption.

The company confirmed no additional debt or equity financing is currently arranged. Any future financing will be announced publicly to maintain transparency. SonicStrategy expects to provide updates on its Nasdaq application as developments occur.

SonicStrategy’s approach combines public market exposure with blockchain infrastructure. The funding positions the firm to handle both operational needs and market expansion simultaneously. 

Executives describe this step as foundational for Sonic’s global visibility and institutional credibility.

The post SonicStrategy Secures $40M Sonic Labs Investment, Eyes Nasdaq Listing appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005848+2.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
XRP
XRP$2.7984+1.88%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Partager
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03651+1.92%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005528+5.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,301.39-1.23%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Partager
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.339-0.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011375-1.91%
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Sonic Labs Enters U.S. Markets with $150 Million Token Plan and ETF Launch