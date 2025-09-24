Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 20:58
Sony PlayStation will host its State of Play event on Wednesday starting from 02:00 pm ET, 05:00 pm ET, and 11:00 pm CEST. The company plans to run the stream for over 35 minutes, featuring announcements and the latest updates from PlayStation studios.

The stream will be available to watch live on both Twitch and YouTube. The firm also said the State of Play event will provide updates about new titles from game developers globally. 

PlayStation plans to release details about Saros

Game developers, including Capcom, RGG Studio, and Xbox, have entered the Tokyo Game Show season in full swing, led by Nintendo Direct two weeks back. Sony plans to reveal details on September 24 about software developer Housemarque’s new title, Saros, scheduled for release in 2026. Sony will also release approximately 5 minutes of gameplay footage recorded on the PS5 console.

According to Housemarque’s website, Saros features a new adventure game set on the lost off-world colony of Carcosa during an ominous eclipse. Players get to play as a powerful Soltari Enforcer called Arjun Devraj, who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for. The company said it aims to create an emotional and powerful character study that explores the cost of creating a new future.

The entertainment company also warned that the broadcast may include copyrighted content, including licensed music, over which PlayStation doesn’t have control. Sony believes licensing agreements outside its control could interfere with co-streams or VOD archives of the stream. The firm also urges co-streamers and creators to omit any copyrighted music for those who are planning to save the stream as a VOD to create recap videos, or to repost clips or segments of the event.

The event will be the sixth State of Play that the company will hold this year. Sony hosted its previous event in the first week of September, where the gameplay of 007 First Light was unveiled. 

The July 10 State of Play stream was heavily focused on Ghost of Yotei, which is expected to be out soon. Sony also revealed today that Ghost of Yotei Rewards will arrive later this year, offering players an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments with unique merchandise.

The other most recent general State of Play was held in June, which featured announcements about Nioh 3, Marvel Tokon, and the Final Fantasy Tactics revival. Nioh 3’s release date leaked on Wednesday through some swiftly pulled Amazon Japan listings. 

The leak disclosed some details about what the game’s Treasure Box Edition includes. According to the leak, action RPG Nioh 3 will be available on PC via stream as of February 6, 2026, while the PS5 version is also alleged to drop that same day.

The broadcast date will be on September 25 at 06:00 am JST on YouTube and Twitch, and will broadcast in English with Japanese subtitles also available. The release date of Silent Hill is also on Thursday, and Sony is expected to reveal the information and campaigns to build excitement for the game’s release.

Sony plans to release several games

The gaming company also plans to release Digimon Story Time Stranger on October 2, 2025. Sony might release some surprising new information about the game, which is just a week away from release.

The digital version of Football Manager 26 is also scheduled for release on November 5. The company will also reveal realistic footage for the latest installment in the Football Manager series.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the latest installment in the Onimusha series, is also scheduled for release in 2026. Sony has not yet disclosed the official release date, but as the year nears the end, the company might announce the release date soon.

