Sony Pushes Deeper Into Web3 With New On-Chain Reputation System

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 07:05
Blockchain

Sony’s Layer-2 blockchain network, Soneium, has unveiled a new feature called Soneium Score, a reputation and reward system aimed at measuring real user participation across its ecosystem.

According to the announcement, Soneium Score assigns points to users based on their blockchain activity, such as staking, token swaps, and NFT transactions. The framework evaluates four main categories: daily streaks, liquidity provision, NFT holdings, and bonus tasks linked to featured ecosystem partners.

Soneium said the goal is to tackle two common challenges in Web3: the absence of a consistent way to measure user reputation, and the difficulty projects face in sustaining engagement. By quantifying participation, the system is designed to encourage long-term involvement rather than short bursts of activity.

Season 1 With Ecosystem Partners

The program’s first season launches in collaboration with a group of DeFi, gaming, and NFT projects, giving users immediate opportunities to build reputations while earning rewards. “Season 1 launches with prominent ecosystem partners to offer users immediate opportunities to build their reputations while exploring diverse applications,” Soneium said.

Sony’s Blockchain Push

Soneium is an Ethereum Layer-2 developed by Sony Block Solutions Labs, a joint venture between Sony Group Corporation and Startale Labs. The network went live in January following a test phase that saw more than 14 million wallets participate.

With Soneium Score, Sony is adding a new layer of gamification and identity-building to its blockchain, as on-chain scoring systems gain traction across the industry.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Source: https://coindoo.com/sony-pushes-deeper-into-web3-with-new-on-chain-reputation-system/

