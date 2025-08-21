Sony Raises PlayStation Prices Amid Trump Tariffs

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 04:51
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.935+2.98%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1854+7.84%
Bittensor
TAO$354.55+2.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021821+7.08%
Propy
PRO$0.7715+0.99%

Topline

Sony said it would raise the prices for its PlayStation gaming consoles amid President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the latest gaming industry price hike after Nintendo and Microsoft made similar increases to the costs of their Switch and Xbox consoles.

Sony hiked prices for its PlayStation 5 consoles amid President Donald Trump’s tariffs. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

Sony said Wednesday it would hike PlayStation recommended retail prices in the United States effective Thursday, citing a “challenging economic environment.”

The cost of each console appears to be rising by $50, as Sony said it would charge $549.99 for the PlayStation 5, which is currently listed for $499.99 on its website.

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is rising from $449.99 to $499.99, while the PlayStation 5 Pro will jump from $699.99 to $749.99.

Sony said the prices for PlayStation accessories remain unchanged.

In a May earnings call, Sony chief financial officer Lin Tao said Trump’s tariffs would impact Sony’s hardware, gaming and semiconductor production, which may necessitate price increases on consumer goods, though she did not specifically mention whether the PlayStation 5 would face price hikes.

Sony already raised prices on the PlayStation 5 as much as 25% in international markets in April.

Crucial Quote

Joost van Dreunen, a New York University Stern School of Business professor who teaches about the business of video games, told Forbes Sony’s price hike was expected because “tariffs and inflation are forcing hardware makers to adjust,” adding the $50 hike is “meaningful but relatively modest compared to the luxury pricing trend across gaming,” noting the PlayStation 5 Pro was already $700. Van Dreunen said gaming behaves differently than other goods when consumers face economic hardship, stating demand remains strong because people view consoles as “essential entertainment” and will keep buying them “even when other discretionary spending contracts.”

What Other Gaming Consoles Have Hiked Prices?

In May, Microsoft hiked the prices of its Xbox consoles by more than 20% for each edition, citing “market conditions” and “the rising cost of development.” The Xbox Series S with 512 GB of storage cost rose 26% from $299.99 to $379.99, while the Xbox Series X and Series X Digital each rose $100 in price, the digital version from $449.99 to $549.99, and the Series X from $499.99 to $599.99. Nintendo surprised gamers by offering its newly released Switch 2 console for a higher-than-expected price, and it hiked the prices of Switch 2 accessories by $5 to $10 each in April. The Switch 2 console sells for $450, which is 50% higher than the original Switch sold for upon release in 2017. van Dreunen told Forbes the Switch’s $450 retail price was likely set so high to build a buffer to brace for the impact of Trump’s tariffs.

Tangent

Sony’s price hike comes as it grapples with lower console sales. In May, Sony projected it would sell 15 million units of its PlayStation consoles in the coming year, down from 18.5 million sold in the year ending March 2025 and 21 million the year prior. The delay of the highly anticipated “Grand Theft Auto VI” from a fall 2025 release to spring 2026 was also considered by gaming analysts as a blow to console sales. David Cole, CEO of market research firm DFC Intelligence, told gaming publication GamesRadar the game’s delay is a “a real blow to the PS5” because its release was expected to encourage people to upgrade their PlayStation from the fourth edition to the PlayStation 5.

Key Background

Much of Sony’s PlayStation 5 manufacturing takes place in China, The Verge reported. China has been Trump’s primary tariff target, and he has threatened rates up to 145%, though last week he extended a tariff truce between the United States and China that keeps the tariff on Chinese goods at 30%.

Further Reading

Nintendo Surprises With Switch 2 Price Hike—As Trump Imposes Tariffs On China And Vietnam (Forbes)

Microsoft Hikes Xbox Prices—Games Hit $80 And Console Prices Jump More Than 20% (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/08/20/sony-hikes-playstation-console-prices-by-50-amid-trump-tariffs/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

Snorter Bot Token has been developed as a Solana-focused Telegram trading bot with multichain plans, designed to detect meme coin breakouts like Wiki Cat’s 293% surge, which has unfolded during a six-day losing streak in the broader crypto market.
SIX
SIX$0.0218+1.39%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000008065+6.42%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0142+4.48%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:11
Partager
New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving in a different direction on crypto. Related Reading: Cardano Climbs To 8th, Pushing Dogecoin And TRON Down The Ranks Chair Paul Atkins confirmed that the agency will launch the President’s Digital Assets Group, a step he says will open a new chapter in US regulation. White House Roadmap According to Atkins, the first objective of the new group will be to carry out recommendations from the President’s Digital Asset Markets Working Group. His remarks came during the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, where he introduced what he called “Project Crypto” and promised to move away from regulation by enforcement. I had a great conversation with @TeresaGoody at @SALTConference’s Wyoming Blockchain Symposium today about my priorities as @SECgov chairman, including Project Crypto and making IPOs great again. It’s a new day at the SEC. Thread 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I7UIrjQFpT — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 19, 2025  Atkins stated the SEC will not rely on old methods. Instead, the commission intends to create rules that prevent abuse but remain flexible enough for technology’s rapid development. Atkins said the effort is part of US President Donald Trump’s extensive push for a more transparent policy on digital assets. Investor Protection And Innovation Atkins praised the administration for supporting a plan that he says balances investor protection with space for innovation. He added that cooperation with Congress, the White House, and other agencies will help keep US policy consistent and aligned with international standards. This is a clear contrast to the approach of his predecessor, Gary Gensler, who frequently said most tokens were securities under existing rules. Critics of Gensler’s stance argued it drove innovation overseas and created a climate of uncertainty. Atkins rejected that argument, saying very few tokens meet the definition of securities. The way tokens are packaged, marketed, and sold matters more, he explained. Flexible Rules For Developers The shift could make it easier for crypto projects to operate in the US without immediately being treated as securities. Reports show that the President’s DAWG released a roadmap in July urging regulators to introduce rules that encourage businesses while maintaining investor safeguards. Atkins said the SEC will stick closely to that roadmap. Related Reading: Analyst Says Shiba Inu’s $0.000010 Support Could Trigger Major Bounce Exemptions & Transparency He explained that the commission will provide exemptions, safe harbors, and new disclosure standards tailored for crypto companies. That would replace the “one-size-fits-all” system that has frustrated the industry for years. Activities such as ICOs, airdrops, network rewards, and building decentralized apps may be treated more flexibly under this plan. Atkins clarified that the new approach does not mean a free-for-all, but rather a structure designed to support responsible growth. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005848+10.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.93+2.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10409+3.61%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/21 05:00
Partager
Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

New Pepe-inspired Layer 2 blockchain Layer Brett has hit $700,000 in presale. Inspired by a meme coin character known as “Pepe’s Brother”, the blockchain is a major transition from Brett on Base into a working network focused on speed, staking, and scale.  The project boasts a total of 10 billion tokens in circulation, backed by […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5658+2.64%
Major
MAJOR$0.15969+1.70%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001071+3.47%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Source: Israel plans to strike Fordow nuclear facility within days, regardless of whether the United States joins the war