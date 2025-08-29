Sony’s Soneium Score Turns Onchain Actions Into a Crypto Reputation Engine

Every action onchain usually disappears once confirmed, but Sony-backed Soneium wants to change that. The company introduced Soneium Score, a new system that transforms user activity into a permanent reputation layer.
It gives every transaction, NFT, and liquidity move a purpose beyond a single block. The launch marks another step in Sony’s wider Web3 expansion through its Ethereum Layer 2 network. A blog post on August 28 confirmed the rollout of the scoring system.
According to Soneium, the Score runs on four components: activity, liquidity, NFT holdings, and seasonal bonus tasks. Each counts toward a single reputation number that updates in real time.
Activity rewards come from transactions, daily streaks, and active days logged across 28-day seasons. Liquidity scores are tied to value locked in supported pools, while NFT points are assigned to select collections announced each month.
The Bonus Score pushes users toward featured projects each season. In Season 1, Uniswap and Evermoon were confirmed as partners, giving participants extra opportunities to increase totals.
The company stated that ecosystem protocols including Aave, QuickSwap, Kyo, and Velodrome also contribute to the scoring pool. This means users can diversify across DeFi and gaming while building their Score.
Anyone reaching 80 points within a season receives a non-transferable badge linked permanently to their wallet. These soulbound tokens, or SBTs, mark milestones of engagement and can be claimed directly on OpenSea.
Each badge design changes per season, making them both collectible and proof of contribution.
Soneium also introduced a dedicated portal for real-time tracking. Through it, participants can monitor progress, view eligible projects, and join seasonal quests for extra rewards. The platform ties the system together, offering users a single dashboard for activity.
The scoring framework is designed to benefit both users and ecosystem projects.
Soneium confirmed that featured protocols receive direct engagement without the complexity of deep integrations. This lets builders gain traction while users discover new tools and earn bonus points. The company emphasized that this two-way model creates steady participation across the network.
According to posts shared on Soneium’s official X account, every contribution counts equally toward a user’s reputation. That includes simple trades, NFT purchases, or more complex liquidity positions.
By structuring it this way, the Score avoids giving priority to only high-value wallets and instead focuses on consistent participation.
Seasonal quests are also part of the launch. Community members can join challenges, mint exclusive NFTs, and raise their overall standing. This approach keeps engagement fresh each month and encourages users to return regularly. The format matches Sony’s broader push into gaming, blending achievement systems with blockchain mechanics.
Soneium stated that the Score is not a one-time airdrop or event but a long-term system. It builds continuity for user reputation across seasons and strengthens recognition within the community.
As the ecosystem expands, more partners are expected to join future rounds, opening additional ways to earn.
The post Sony’s Soneium Score Turns Onchain Actions Into a Crypto Reputation Engine appeared first on Blockonomi.