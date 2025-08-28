SoonChain Taps Veritas to Offer AI-Driven Web3 Security

SoonChain, and AI-led L2 chain, has partnered with Veritas, an AI-led security platform for dApps. The collaboration aims to integrate AI into wallet security and smart contact protection to secure dApps. As mentioned in SoonChain’s official social media announcement, the partnership is poised to unveil consistent AI-driven auditing and exploit protection in real time. Keeping this in view, the joint effort focuses on establishing a relatively reliable and safer foundation for developers, users, and protocols working within the Web3 ecosystem.

SoonChain and Veritas Alliance Brings AI-Led Real-Time Security for Smart Contracts

As a part of the collaboration between SoonChain and Veritas, the users can anticipate robust security with the AI integration. In this respect, the AI-led security protocol of Veritas plays a crucial role in revolutionizing the security of the wallets and smart contracts. Apart from that, the self-healing smart contracts add another layer of protection by using AI agents for the real-time detection, prevention, and solution of exploits.

In addition to this, Smart Audit v2 is another noteworthy component of this initiative. It denotes a continuous audit mechanism leveraging artificial intelligence. Dissimilar to conventional audit reports, the respective solution offers real-time insights into the overall contract health, allowing developers, auditors, and project managers to make informed and rapid decisions. Apart from that, this feature permits project teams to observe contract security, ensuring protection at any time instead of one-time verification.

What Does This Partnership Mean for Developers?

According to SoonChain, the merger of its decentralized infrastructure and the AI-driven security solutions of Veritas leads to a scalable protection. Thus, the developers can have profound benefits from this endeavor. Specifically, they can have real-time auditing, collaborative tools for seamless contract deployment, and automated exploit protection. This improves efficiency and increases trust by guaranteeing more transparent and safer Web3 operations. Overall, the partnership paves the way for a future with an intuitive and secure foundation for decentralized economies.

