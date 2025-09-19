Sora Ventures joins Columbia Teachers College initiative to integrate web3 tech in education, policy

Sora Ventures has joined the advisory board of the Consortium for Diplomacy and Global Action (CDGA) at Teachers College, Columbia University, backing efforts to integrate web3 and emerging technologies into global education and policy discussions.

The venture firm made a philanthropic donation to support CDGA, which was established with the International Academy for Arts and Cultural Studies and the UN Institute for Training and Research’s New York office.

Jason Fang, co-founder and managing partner of Sora Ventures, was also appointed to the advisory board to provide guidance on digital financial systems and other transformative technologies.

The donation will fund research and educational programs exploring Web3 and digital innovation, with a focus on interdisciplinary collaboration.

The initiatives tie into broader UN priorities, including the Pact for the Future and the UN’s High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence, both of which emphasize responsible innovation and global cooperation.

Fang said the collaboration was designed to help policymakers, students, and practitioners better understand how blockchain and decentralized systems could shape international finance.

He also presented on the role of digital assets in advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals at the GloCha UN HQ NY Conference & Exhibit 2025, a forum highlighting how emerging technologies can address global challenges.

Founded in 2018, Sora Ventures is an Asia-based venture capital firm specializing in blockchain and digital asset investments. It focuses on early-stage projects that combine technological innovation and financial infrastructure.

The firm has backed initiatives in DeFi, gaming, and infrastructure, and is known for supporting projects that connect digital asset development with mainstream financial adoption.

Fang has positioned Sora Ventures as both an investor and thought partner on how blockchain can reshape traditional systems. The firm is also playing a key role in expanding Bitcoin adoption across Asia.

