Sora Ventures launches Asia's first Bitcoin reserve fund, plans to purchase $1 billion in Bitcoin over the next six months

PANews reported on September 5th that according to official news, Sora Ventures announced during Taipei Blockchain Week that it plans to raise Asia's first $1 billion Bitcoin reserve fund, with $200 million of the funds committed from partners and investors across Asia. The fund aims to purchase $1 billion in Bitcoin over the next six months, increasing its investment in existing Bitcoin reserve companies in Asia while establishing a broader network of similar projects outside the region to create synergies with existing reserve companies in Asia. The program will be led by Sora Ventures' management, who will lead the $1 billion reserve fund and work with existing partners in Asia to advance it. In addition, the fund plans to expand the existing leadership team by inviting new institutions to join, further expanding resources for existing Bitcoin reserve companies in Asia.