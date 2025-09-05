Sora Ventures launches the first Bitcoin treasury fund in Asia: $1 billion in purchases within six months

A $1 billion plan to bring Bitcoin into Asian corporate treasuries: Sora Ventures presented at the Taipei Blockchain Week (Bitcoin Magazine, September 2025) an institutional vehicle dedicated to purchasing BTC, backed by an initial commitment of $200 million from regional partners.
At the first mention, we also highlight the institutional adoption analyses provided by Chainalysis, which emphasize how Asia remains a key market for institutional flows in the period 2023–2025.
According to the data collected during the Taipei Blockchain Week and market analyses conducted by the research team that followed the event, the initial commitment of 200 million primarily comes from regional institutional investors, family offices, and corporate treasuries.
Industry analysts note that a purchase program of this scale requires advanced procedures for best execution, liquidity management, and custody measures.
Update September 5, 2025: Details on the operational schedule and major underwriters are still being defined, with ongoing checks on the risk profiles and compliance of investors.
The project, informally defined as “Bitcoin Treasury Asia,” is a capital pool designed to aggregate resources and co-invest with companies holding BTC on their balance sheets.
The goal is to consolidate ongoing initiatives and facilitate operations on an institutional scale, with a common architecture for execution and controls. It should be noted that the logic is to create a shared perimeter for decisions and processes, reducing operational fragmentation.
The initiative brings together institutional capital under a single management, with potential effects on liquidity and price formation at the regional level.
In the absence of execution details, the impact depends on the pace of purchases and the methods of execution, as well as the interaction with the depth of individual local markets. That said, the transparency of the process will be crucial for overall efficiency.
Over the past few years, Sora Ventures has consolidated partnerships in Asia: in 2024 it participated in the financing of Metaplanet (Japan), while in 2025 it extended its reach with industrial agreements in Hong Kong, Thailand, and South Korea – collaborations that include, among others, names like Moon Inc., DV8, and BitPlanet (data to be verified).
In fact, these initiatives are part of an overall plan to create a treasury network that shares common processes, controls, and metrics, enabling operational synergies.
If the purchase program were spread evenly over six months, it would involve a monthly purchase of approximately 2,200–3,300 BTC, where the timing profile plays a crucial role in the market’s absorption.
However, the choice of operational windows can significantly impact the average entry price.
For companies considering an allocation in Bitcoin, it is essential to define a clear operational framework that ensures control and transparency, avoiding procedural ambiguities and unassigned responsibilities.
Among the critical issues are the volatility of prices, regulatory divergences between Asian jurisdictions, and operational risks related to custody and concentration of purchases.
Local authorities are, in fact, updating regulatory frameworks for exchanges and service providers, making continuous monitoring essential to ensure compliant operations.
Yet, the harmonization of requirements remains a factor still evolving: the companies involved will need to adjust policies, reporting, and controls to the different regulatory timelines of Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and South Korea.
If executed according to plans, the Sora Ventures fund could become a catalyst for the adoption of treasury practices in BTC in Asia, standardizing processes and strengthening the credibility of institutional investments.
The final effect will depend on timing, transparency, and coordination with local regulation, elements that directly impact the scalability of the model.