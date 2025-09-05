Sora Ventures Moves $1B Into Bitcoin to Fuel Asia’s Treasury Growth

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/05 18:27
SIX
SIX$0.02134-0.51%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09613+0.03%
Wink
LIKE$0.011029+1.87%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00548-3.85%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Sora
SORA$0.0003164-5.46%

TLDR:

  • Sora Ventures launches Asia’s first $1B Bitcoin treasury fund with $200M backing from regional investors.
  • Fund aims to buy $1B in Bitcoin within six months to support firms like Moon Inc and BitPlanet.
  • Initiative centralizes institutional capital to strengthen Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset in Asia.
  • The fund brings together regional investors to create a network of Bitcoin treasury companies globally.

Sora Ventures is stepping into Asia’s crypto scene with a $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund. The initiative, revealed at Taipei Blockchain Week, aims to pool institutional capital to support regional crypto companies. 

Initial commitments of $200 million are already in place. This fund will buy Bitcoin over six months and collaborate with firms holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets. The move marks a concentrated effort to build Asia’s first large-scale, institutional Bitcoin treasury network.

Luke Liu, Partner at Sora Ventures, emphasized that this is the first time Asia has seen such a high-value commitment toward Bitcoin treasury development. The fund’s goal is to back both existing firms and new entrants in the market. 

Companies like Japan’s Metaplanet, Hong Kong’s Moon Inc., Thailand’s DV8, and South Korea’s BitPlanet are examples of early Bitcoin treasury adopters. Unlike these firms, Sora Ventures’ fund will operate as a pooled investment, enabling larger-scale acquisitions.

Sora Ventures Backs Bitcoin Treasuries to Expand Regional Influence

The fund will purchase $1 billion worth of Bitcoin within the next six months. By concentrating resources, Sora Ventures intends to create synergies between Asia’s individual treasury firms. 

According to a report by Wu Blockchain, this initiative will also bring new institutional partners into the network. Jason Fang, Founder and Managing Partner, highlighted that Asia has long been fragmented in institutional BTC adoption.

The centralized fund aims to strengthen Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset across markets. Institutions in the U.S. and EU have previously dominated Bitcoin treasury adoption. By contrast, Asia’s efforts have been smaller and dispersed. 

Sora Ventures hopes to bridge that gap and increase coordination across regional investors. This model could set a new standard for pooled Bitcoin investments in Asia.

Sora Ventures will actively back existing treasury models while providing funding for new operations. The fund aims to create an interconnected network of Bitcoin treasury companies across Asia. 

Investors and partners from multiple regions will have access to a centralized pool of capital. This approach allows smaller firms to scale their Bitcoin holdings more efficiently.

Industry observers note that the initiative reflects growing institutional interest in Bitcoin. Early adopters like Moon Inc. and BitPlanet will benefit from added liquidity and strategic support. 

The fund also positions Asia as a key player in global Bitcoin treasury development. By pooling resources, Sora Ventures seeks to attract local and international partners to the market.

A First Step Toward Institutional Bitcoin Unity in Asia

The launch signals Asia’s entrance into high-value Bitcoin treasury operations. With $200 million already committed, the fund aims to reach the $1 billion target quickly. 

Sora Ventures’ model combines regional knowledge with institutional capital to drive adoption. Investors in the fund will have the opportunity to participate in a larger, coordinated Bitcoin strategy.

Luke Liu underlined that the fund is designed to strengthen collaboration between regional and global treasury firms. As Asia consolidates its position in Bitcoin investment, this initiative could redefine treasury strategies across markets

The move demonstrates a growing appetite for structured, large-scale Bitcoin holdings in the region.

The post Sora Ventures Moves $1B Into Bitcoin to Fuel Asia’s Treasury Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

The post XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta Description: The US crypto market has always had room for bold projects, and 2025 is no exception. XRP and Dogecoin continue to dominate attention, yet the rise of new crypto token presale projects like Based Eggman $GGs is creating a wave of fresh opportunities. For many investors, token presales represent a chance to enter early and secure positions in cryptocurrency presales before mainstream adoption. This is why more holders of established assets such as XRP and DOGE are now exploring presale crypto tokens with unique ecosystems. With crypto coins on presale reshaping the investment landscape, $GGs is emerging alongside one of the top crypto presales driving conversations in the United States. XRP’s Long-Term Outlook XRP has long been recognized as a central figure in the digital payments industry. Looking at forecasts, analysts project XRP could surpass $2,000 in November 2040, with expectations peaking at $2,215 in December of the same year. This projection highlights a period of extended growth, suggesting a strong long-term foundation. The same outlook anticipates a minimum price of $1,825 and an average trading level near $1,969. These numbers illustrate stability and growth potential that XRP has historically been associated with. While its recent movement has been slower compared to newer presale crypto projects, XRP continues to maintain its reputation as a resilient asset in the broader crypto presales market. Dogecoin’s Return to the Spotlight Dogecoin, the meme coin that began as an internet joke, has re-established its influence in the market. Current Dogecoin predictions suggest a rise toward $2, reigniting excitement among its global community. The renewed optimism comes from both retail and institutional interest. DOGE has continued to hold cultural significance, fueled further by influential figures like Elon Musk. His comments and Tesla’s use of DOGE have added real-world utility, helping the coin remain…
NEAR
NEAR$2.436+1.33%
RealLink
REAL$0.06183+2.86%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.03%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:29
Partager
Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

The crypto market never sits still, and the latest shift has many traders rethinking their strategies. Solana has enjoyed plenty of hype, but momentum seems to be fading. While SOL still battles for attention, a new contender, Layer Brett, is stealing the spotlight. Currently in crypto presale at just $0.0053, this Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin [...] The post Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$206.82-0.17%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.64+1.96%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001593+9.25%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/05 19:15
Partager
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4203+0.62%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0186+2.25%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Bitcoin Battles $112,500 Resistance, ATH Range Ahead?