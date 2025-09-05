Sora Ventures Moves $1B Into Bitcoin to Fuel Asia’s Treasury Growth

TLDR :

Sora Ventures launches Asia’s first $1B Bitcoin treasury fund with $200M backing from regional investors.

Fund aims to buy $1B in Bitcoin within six months to support firms like Moon Inc and BitPlanet.

Initiative centralizes institutional capital to strengthen Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset in Asia.

The fund brings together regional investors to create a network of Bitcoin treasury companies globally.

Sora Ventures is stepping into Asia’s crypto scene with a $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund. The initiative, revealed at Taipei Blockchain Week, aims to pool institutional capital to support regional crypto companies.

Initial commitments of $200 million are already in place. This fund will buy Bitcoin over six months and collaborate with firms holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets. The move marks a concentrated effort to build Asia’s first large-scale, institutional Bitcoin treasury network.

Luke Liu, Partner at Sora Ventures, emphasized that this is the first time Asia has seen such a high-value commitment toward Bitcoin treasury development. The fund’s goal is to back both existing firms and new entrants in the market.

Companies like Japan’s Metaplanet, Hong Kong’s Moon Inc., Thailand’s DV8, and South Korea’s BitPlanet are examples of early Bitcoin treasury adopters. Unlike these firms, Sora Ventures’ fund will operate as a pooled investment, enabling larger-scale acquisitions.

Sora Ventures Backs Bitcoin Treasuries to Expand Regional Influence

The fund will purchase $1 billion worth of Bitcoin within the next six months. By concentrating resources, Sora Ventures intends to create synergies between Asia’s individual treasury firms.

According to a report by Wu Blockchain, this initiative will also bring new institutional partners into the network. Jason Fang, Founder and Managing Partner, highlighted that Asia has long been fragmented in institutional BTC adoption.

The centralized fund aims to strengthen Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset across markets. Institutions in the U.S. and EU have previously dominated Bitcoin treasury adoption. By contrast, Asia’s efforts have been smaller and dispersed.

Sora Ventures hopes to bridge that gap and increase coordination across regional investors. This model could set a new standard for pooled Bitcoin investments in Asia.

Sora Ventures will actively back existing treasury models while providing funding for new operations. The fund aims to create an interconnected network of Bitcoin treasury companies across Asia.

Investors and partners from multiple regions will have access to a centralized pool of capital. This approach allows smaller firms to scale their Bitcoin holdings more efficiently.

Industry observers note that the initiative reflects growing institutional interest in Bitcoin. Early adopters like Moon Inc. and BitPlanet will benefit from added liquidity and strategic support.

The fund also positions Asia as a key player in global Bitcoin treasury development. By pooling resources, Sora Ventures seeks to attract local and international partners to the market.

A First Step Toward Institutional Bitcoin Unity in Asia

The launch signals Asia’s entrance into high-value Bitcoin treasury operations. With $200 million already committed, the fund aims to reach the $1 billion target quickly.

Sora Ventures’ model combines regional knowledge with institutional capital to drive adoption. Investors in the fund will have the opportunity to participate in a larger, coordinated Bitcoin strategy.

Luke Liu underlined that the fund is designed to strengthen collaboration between regional and global treasury firms. As Asia consolidates its position in Bitcoin investment, this initiative could redefine treasury strategies across markets.

The move demonstrates a growing appetite for structured, large-scale Bitcoin holdings in the region.

