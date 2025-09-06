Sora Ventures to Buy $1B in Bitcoin With New Treasury Fund

Investment firm Sora Ventures announced what it says is Asia’s first dedicated bitcoin BTC$110,795.88 treasury fund, with plans to buy $1 billion worth of the cryptocurrency in the next six months.

The announcement was made during Taipei Blockchain Week, where the firm revealed $200 million in initial commitments from investors across the region.

The fund will serve as a central pool of capital for strengthening Asia’s network of bitcoin treasury firms, the company said. A number of companies in the region already manage their own bitcoin treasuries, the largest of which belongs to Tokoy-based Metaplanet (3350) at 20,000 BTC.

“This is the first time Asia has seen a commitment of this magnitude toward building a network of bitcoin treasury firms,” Luke Liu, partner at Sora Ventures, said.

Founder Jason Fang added that institutional interest has long been concentrated in the U.S. and Europe, and that the new fund signals Asia’s emergence as a serious player in the market.

Taipei-based Sora has already invested in several regional pioneers. In 2024, it backed Metaplanet’s 1 billion yen ($6.7 million) bitcoin allocation, and in 2025 it acquired Hong Kong’s Moon Inc., Thailand’s DV8 and partnered with South Korea’s BitPlanet, the firm said.

Bitcoin treasury firms’ accumulation is one of the major trends of the current cycle. In total, publicly traded companies control over 1 million BTC, according to BitcoinTreasuries data. The lion’s share of these coins are held by Tysons Corner, Virginia-based Strategy (MSTR), which holds 636,505 BTC.